|Litgrid plans to announce its results for 2025 and convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in the following order:
• 28.02.2025 – interim information for the 12 months of 2024;
• 28.03.2025 – audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for year 2024;
• 08.04.2025 – notice of convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders,
• 30.04.2025 – resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
• 09.05.2025 – interim information for the three months of 2025;
• 08.08.2025 – interim information and half year report for the 6 months of 2025;
• 07.11.2025 – interim information for the 9 months of 2025.
|The individual authorised by AB Litgrid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:
Mantas Bieliauskas
Communications project manager
tel. +370 65253424
e-mail: mantas.bieliauskas@litgrid.eu
Regarding the publication of LITGRID AB interim information and Investor's Calendar for 2025
