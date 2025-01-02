Sword Group: Launch of Business Plan 2028

« Sword is embarking on the implementation of its 2028 Business Plan with great confidence, backed by the excellence of its employees, the loyalty of its customers and the solidity of its investors.

We are approaching this new period with a clear strategic vision, anticipating market developments to transform every challenge, risk or constraint into a real opportunity for growth. »



Jacques Mottard

Chairman & CEO

OUR STRATEGIC PRINCIPLES

A High-Performance, Committed Management Organisation

At Sword, we embody a management style based on action and involvement.

Every manager, at every level, plays a dual role of, "doing " and "getting things done ", to boost efficiency and cohesion.

Long-term and Multidimensional Growth

Our balanced and ambitious growth strategy is built around three key areas for the next four years:

1. Double-digit organic growth,

2. Targeted micro-acquisitions,

3. Large-scale strategic acquisitions.

New Strategic Challenges

We have identiﬁed four major strategic areas for development over this period:

- Artiﬁcial Intelligence,

- Cybersecurity,

- Sustainability,

- Internal efficiency.

Governance and Financial Controls

With a view to strengthening governance, optimizing our strategic management and internalizing the CFO function, Sword has appointed a Group CFO, Philippe Blanche, currently CFO for the BeNeLux, Spain, Greece and EU division.

This change has several objectives:

- Strengthen strategic management at Group level,

- Increase responsiveness to economic and ﬁnancial challenges,

- Align the interests of all stakeholders,

- Optimise our mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy to ensure controlled, consistent growth.



Sword is committed to an ambitious and sustainable vision for 2028.

We have the teams and the strategy to succeed in this ambitious plan, while strengthening our position in the global market.

Together, we will transform challenges into opportunities and consolidate our future on solid, sustainable foundations.



