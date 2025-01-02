Formula E Business Report 2024/2025: The Dawn of the Gen3 Evo Era

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Formula E Business Report 2024/2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Formula E's 2024/25 season marks its first under new majority shareholder Liberty Global and the dawn of its Gen3 Evo era. A new chapter has begun for the all-electric motorsport championship but how is the series faring financially as it enters its 11th season?

This new annual Business Report contains essential business intelligence and commercial contract details relating to the highest class of electric open-wheel racing and its 11 teams.

Empower your strategies and decision-making by accessing the full business report now.

WHAT MAKES THE FORMULA E BUSINESS REPORT UNIQUE?

The Formula E 2024/2025 Business Report contains essential information on all the major sponsorship and media rights contracts, as well as exclusive data and insights covering global TV viewership, consumer interests, social media engagement and more.

Profiles of each team and their commercial partners

An exclusive interview with Formula E's VP of Sporting, Beth Paretta, on their first all-female test and its plan to promote diversity

Reflections on the 2024 season, including F1 comparisons, ownership changes and foundations for the future

Exclusive data and analytics on Formula E's sustainable impact, consumer interest, media rights, social media, viewership, finances and more

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

$15M - Yearly value of ABB's series title partnership

€219.9M - Annual revenue generated by Formula E

$4.1M - Global value of Formula E's media rights

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Teams

Insight: 2024 in Review

2024/25 Race Calendar

Official Partners

Broadcasters

Insight: Promoting Diversity

Data & Analytics Consumer Media Financial Social Sustainability



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nxd2g3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.