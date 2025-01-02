Europe Silver Powder Market Growth Opportunity Analysis Report 2025, Featuring Profiles of Ames Goldsmith, METALOR Technologies, Heraeus Electronics, Nanoshel, FENZI, Technic, Safina, Linbraze & More

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Silver Powder Market Size and Forecast, Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Production Method, Shape, Particle Size, Purity, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe's silver powder market is expected to grow from US$ 895.52 million in 2023 to US$ 1.29 billion by 2031. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2031.







The European silver powder market is experiencing steady growth, driven by growing demand for photovoltaics and electronics. Europe is growing with a fast-changing semiconductor marketplace as governments worldwide increasingly adopt more restrictive policies on importing and using chips from overseas. The European Commission passed the EU Chips Act in April 2023 with an aim to double the European Union's (EU) share in global chip production by 2030 by mobilizing US$ 47 billion in public and private investments. The growth of consumer electronics, 5G technology, and wearable devices results in an upsurge in demand for silver powder in the electronics and semiconductors sector.



The growing preference for miniaturized components further bolsters the requirement for high-purity silver powder. In the renewable energy sector, conductive pastes made out of silver powder are used in photovoltaic cells incorporated in solar panels. The push for renewable energy sources in Europe is driven by climate goals and regulations, in turn, benefitting the silver powder market.



The semiconductor industry is experiencing continuous growth owing to the ever-increasing demand for electronic devices and the surging integration of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and automotive electronics. Advanced systems enabled by artificial intelligence, quantum sensors, or 5G/6G result in the rising trade of electronic chips with nodes of 5 nm, 3 nm, and above. Semiconductor technologies have evolved rapidly in the past few years, enabling the development of small, fast, and energy-efficient chips with better processing capabilities.



The conductivity of silver makes it invaluable in electronics, with applications ranging from multi-layer ceramic capacitors to silver-coated windshields. Silver powder is used in printed circuit boards (PCBs) and electrical contacts for computer keyboards. On PCBs, it is utilized for making conductive tracks. In high-performance electronics and devices that operate at high temperatures, silver powder helps in efficient heat dissipation, which improves the reliability and service life of these devices.



Based on shape, the European silver powder market is segmented into spherical, flakes and irregular. In 2023, spherical segment held a significant market share during the forecast period. Spherical silver powder is used in conductive inks and pastes for printed circuit boards (PCBs), electronic components, fuel cells, supercapacitors, sensors, and battery electrode components.



Moreover, flakes segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Silver powder flakes offer control over ionic purity levels and physical characteristics such as morphology, aspect ratio, particle size, size distribution, and surface coatings. Silver flakes are used as an additive in conductive coatings; membrane switches; and conductive inks, rubbers, paints, and plastics.



Ames Goldsmith Corp, METALOR Technologies SA, Heraeus Electronics GmbH & Co KG, Nanoshel LLC, FENZI SpA, Johnson Matthey Plc, Technic Inc, SAFINA AS, Giusto Manetti Battiloro SpA, and LINBRAZE Srl, are among the leading players in Europe's silver powder market. These companies are adopting mergers & acquisitions and product launches to expand their geographic presence and consumer bases.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 154 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $895.52 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1290 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Europe, Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness



3. Research Methodology



4. Europe Silver Powder Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Europe Silver Powder Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Europe Silver Powder Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Flourishing Electrical and Electronics Industries

5.2.2 Rising Photovoltaic Cell Demand

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Volatility of Raw Material Prices

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Adoption of Silver Nanoparticles

5.5 Future Trends

5.5.1 Increased Focus on Silver Recycling

5.6 Impact of Drivers and Restraints



6. Europe Silver Powder Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Silver Powder Market Volume (Tons), 2021-2031

6.2 Europe Silver Powder Market Volume Forecast and Analysis (Tons)

6.3 Europe Silver Powder Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2031

6.4 Europe Silver Powder Market Forecast and Analysis (US$ Million)



7. Europe Silver Powder Market Volume and Revenue Analysis - by Production Method

7.1 Chemical Reduction

7.2 Electrolysis

7.3 Vapor Deposition



8. Europe Silver Powder Market Volume and Revenue Analysis - by Shape

8.1 Spherical

8.2 Flakes

8.3 Irregular



9. Europe Silver Powder Market Volume and Revenue Analysis - by Particle Size

9.1 Nanoparticles (Less than 100nm)

9.2 Submicron (100nm to 1 micron)

9.3 Micron Scale (More than 1 micron)



10. Europe Silver Powder Market Volume and Revenue Analysis - by Additives

10.1 Unalloyed (Pure Silver)

10.2 Silver Alloyed with Other Metals



11. Europe Silver Powder Market Volume and Revenue Analysis - by Purity

11.1 High Purity Silver Powder

11.2 Medium Purity Silver Powder



12. Europe Silver Powder Market Volume and Revenue Analysis - by Application

12.1 Electrical and Electronics

12.2 Water Purification

12.3 Renewable Energy

12.4 Medical Devices

12.5 Jewelry and Fashion

12.6 Paints and Coatings

12.7 Others



13. Europe Silver Powder Market - Country Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

14.2 Company Positioning & Concentration



15. Industry Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Mergers And Acquisitions

15.3 Product Launch

15.4 Expansions And Other Strategic Developments



16. Company Profiles

Ames Goldsmith Corp

METALOR Technologies SA

Heraeus Electronics GmbH & Co KG

Nanoshel LLC

FENZI SpA

Johnson Matthey Plc

Technic Inc

SAFINA AS

Giusto Manetti Battiloro SpA

LINBRAZE Srl

