US Defense Research and Development Research Report 2024: Reduced Budgets Challenge New Product Developments

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Defense Research and Development Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study provides an overview of the research and development (R&D) budget of the US Department of Defense (DoD) for the period between FY2023 and FY2029.

The study outlines the DoD's budget activities and funding distribution amongst military branches and provides a forecast with spending estimates. It highlights the trends influencing the market and examines the factors driving and restraining growth. The study concludes by identifying short- and long-term growth opportunities for defense research initiatives for market participants and stakeholders to leverage.



The commercial sector's rapid innovation, especially in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, has led to fast product development, prompting the DoD to partner with companies that deliver mission-ready solutions. To maintain its global military edge, the United States will continue to develop in-house technology and foster industry collaboration through R&D initiatives.

The DoD's reliance on private capital for R&D, combined with the slow disbursement of its funds, often hinders start-ups from scaling their products, making the private market more appealing. This challenge might be aggravated by the uncertainty surrounding future policies from the incoming Trump administration, though an increased defense budget is anticipated.



Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in the US Defense Research and Development Industry

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Defense R&D Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Definitions

Segmentation

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Global Conflict Analysis

Market Trends Analysis

Forecast Considerations

Spending Forecast and Analysis

Notable Programs

Highlighted Industry Participants

Conclusions and Future Outlook

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Human-Machine Interfaces

Growth Opportunity 2: Alternative Navigation Technologies

Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced Materials and Manufacturing

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xr01qx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.