SEFA Rebrands to Heidelberg Materials

Irving, Texas, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, SEFA, has joined the Heidelberg Materials brand effective today. The company acquired SEFA, a technology leader in converting coal ash for recycled use in concrete, in May of 2023. While the SEFA name will continue to be associated with beneficiation technologies and solutions, the company now carries the Heidelberg Materials brand.

“Two years ago, we unified our many legacy brands under the Heidelberg Materials name to better reflect our expertise in heavy building materials while also conveying our commitment to becoming the industry leader in sustainability and digital solutions,” said Chris Ward, President and CEO of Heidelberg Materials North America. “The rebranding of our SEFA business to Heidelberg Materials further reinforces this commitment and aligns perfectly with our vision to build a more sustainable, circular, and resilient future.”

SEFA has a proven and leading technology in coal ash beneficiation and more than 25 years of experience in designing and operating beneficiation facilities. At multiple facilities operated by SEFA, coal ash is excavated from ponds and processed into environmentally sustainable material. SEFA’s core business of processing and marketing fly ash for recycled, beneficial use in concrete complements Heidelberg Materials’ broad portfolio of more sustainable products and customer-focused solutions.

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. We are pioneers on the road to carbon neutrality and circular construction. We’re developing new, sustainable building materials as well as intelligent digital solutions.

