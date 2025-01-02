New Jersey Based Biometric and Cyber Security Solutions Provider BIO-key to Present and Participate at DealFlow’s Atlantic City Microcap Conference Jan. 29th and 30th

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. and HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) for phoneless, tokenless, passwordless, and phish-resistant authentication, will present and meet with investors at DealFlow Event’s Microcap Conference on Wednesday, January 29th & 30th at the Borgata hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

CEO Mike DePasquale will present at 2:00pm ET on Wednesday and be available for meetings both days.

Registration Information:

Click here: https://themicrocapconference.com/tickets/ to register and attend the Microcap Conference. Qualified investors are welcome to register and attend for free.

Mr. DePasquale, commented, “We look forward to networking with potential partners and strategic investors at DealFlow’s Microcap Conference. BIO-key’s Q3’24 revenues rose 18% to $2.1M principally due to higher software license revenue related to long-term customers. To support accelerating growth, we have been pursuing strategic collaborations that position our solutions for exciting new use cases, such as our recent agreement with Fiber Food Systems, Inc. which is focused on global food security, innovative food-technology, and producing high-demand consumer products and plant-based proteins. This collaboration combines BIO-key’s expertise in secure, scalable, and versatile IAM solutions with Fiber’s know-how and presence in food distribution channels.

“We also announced a planned partnership with Guinn Partners, an advanced engineering solutions provider for robotics, drones, and electric propulsion systems. We intend to demonstrate how biometric security can enhance the safety and functionality of complex systems for Guinn and its expanding customer base, and we continue to explore additional strategic partnership opportunities in other growth markets.”

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events (https://themicrocapconference.com)

Organized by DealFlow Events, the 3-day Microcap Conference features publicly-traded microcaps and qualified private companies across various high-growth sectors, and no invitation is required. The event offers a platform for companies to showcase their value propositions through presentations, one-on-one meetings, interactive sessions and networking opportunities.

Keynote presentations and panel discussions led by renowned industry figures will provide insights on business, investing, entrepreneurial success, and other trends in US equity markets, from capital formation to regulatory updates, specific to the microcap community.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability to execute definitive agreements with Fiber Food Systems Inc. and/or its customers to utilize our access management solutions; our ability to integrate our solutions into Fiber’s offerings; our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to maintain the compliance we recently achieved with Nasdaq’s continued listing rule requiring stockholders’ equity of at least $2,500,000; as well as other factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Engage with BIO-key Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/ LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international X – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl X – Investors: @BIO_keyIR StockTwits: BIO_keyIR

Investor Contacts

William Jones, David Collins

Catalyst IR

BKYI@catalyst-ir.com or 212-924-9800