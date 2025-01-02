Ostin Technology Group Announces Participation at CES 2025, Inspiring Greatness with Latest Pintura Products at the Premier Global Technology Trade Show

Nanjing, China, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OST), a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China, today announces the Company will participate in the Consumer Electronics Show 2025 (“CES 2025”), one of the world’s premier technology trade shows. CES 2025 is scheduled to take place from January 7 to 10, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV., which allows the Company to meet new partners, and it is also where the industry’s sharpest minds take the stage to unveil their latest releases and boldest breakthroughs. Visitors can find the Company’s CES 2025 booth at booth 22015, Central Hall in Las Vegas Convention Center.

As a company committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and driving industry advancements, the Company looks forward to engaging with the brightest minds in the industry and the most impactful brands. The Company expects to exhibit its latest line of wireless photo transmission products, the Pintura products, while looking to connect with industry experts and potential customers, share its development strategies, and listen to insights and suggestions from global participants.

Highlights of The Company’s CES 2025 Exhibition

Pingo: The Company will release Pingo, its first generation portable TV stand, at the exhibition. Pingo boasts a built-in battery and wireless design, allowing users to place it wherever needed. The battery lasts for hours on a single charge – enough for a movie, a study session, or even a workout. Pingo’s rollable smart screen also delivers crisp, detailed visuals on a stunning LCD display with Full HD and high brightness. Its built-in wheels also ensure easy mobility.

Pintura X’s Pinpin series: The Company will also showcase the latest product of Pintura X’s Pinpin series. It is accompanied by an Android app which has an interesting new feature that allows users to crop an image into several pieces that can then be uploaded and displayed on different screens, creating a display effect similar to a video wall.

Hands-on product demos: Visitors will have the opportunity to try out the latest products to personally experience the unique design, advanced technology, and practicality of the products.

AI Photo Editing: The Company will offer a preview of Pintura’s upcoming AI capabilities that will empower users to elevate their creativity as it enhances traditional digital photo frames by allowing people of all ages to easily experience the transformative effects on their photos. A key benefit of the potential upgrade is the accessibility of AI photo-editing technologies for diverse age groups.

Mr. Tao Ling, Chairman and CEO of the Company, said: “As we prepare for CES 2025, we at Ostin Technology Group are excited to showcase our latest innovations that reflect our commitment to advancing technology and enhancing user experiences. This premier global event allows us to connect with industry leaders, forge new partnerships, and share our vision for the future.”

“We invite all attendees to visit our booth at CES, where they can experience firsthand the innovation and practicality of our products. Together, let's inspire greatness and shape the future of technology."

About Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2010, the Company is a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China. The Company designs, develops, and manufactures TFT-LCD display modules in a wide range of sizes and customized sizes which are mainly used in consumer electronics, outdoor LCD displays, and automotive displays. The Company also manufactures polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

For more information, please visit http://www.austinelec.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

