NEXGEL Appoints Joseph F. McGuire as Chief Financial Officer

LANGHORNE, Pa., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of medical and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced the appointment of Joseph F. McGuire as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2025. Adam E. Drapczuk III, current Chief Financial Officer, will remain with the Company as a consultant.

Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “As our business continues to experience high growth, it is imperative we consistently acquire talented and experienced professionals to join our team particularly in operations and finance. Joe brings many decades of public company and financial experience that will be invaluable during this critical juncture in our company history.”

Mr. Levy continued, “I would like to thank Adam Drapczuk for his invaluable contributions to NEXGEL’s progress and success. We wish him good luck as he builds his own consulting business through Achieving Consulting Excellence, LLC, and are pleased that we can still rely on him moving forward.”

Mr. McGuire has over 30 years of financial and public company experience, having served as Chief Financial Officer for several privately held and publicly traded companies in the health care, financial services, investment, and manufacturing industries. He was a key member of the team that successfully guided a biotechnology company through its IPO, resulting in its listing on the NYSE in July 2022. In these roles, Mr. McGuire’s responsibilities included SEC financial reporting, investor relations, corporate governance, legal and audit liaison, and team building. He began his career with Price Waterhouse, where he was a certified public accountant, and later held management positions with Dean Witter Reynolds and Paine Webber, Inc. Mr. McGuire received a Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Notre Dame. Mr. McGuire has consulted with NEXGEL since September 2, 2024, and will serve on the executive management team to lead the Company’s finance functions.

Mr. McGuire, newly appointed Chief Financial Officer of NEXGEL, commented, “It is an exciting time to be part of NEXGEL. Adam Levy and his team have executed consistently and exceeded the markets expectations. I look forward to working with him, Adam Drapczuk and the rest of the team going forward.”

About NEXGEL, Inc.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include SilverSeal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

