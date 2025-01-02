Binah Capital Recognized Among Industry Leaders in the Financial Planning’s Top Deal Makers List “Top IBD Moves and M&A Deals of 2024”

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binah Capital Group, (NASDAQ: BCG) ("Binah" or the "Company"), a financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of industry-leading firms empowering independent financial advisors, is honored to be recognized for its significant role in four of the most impactful financial transactions of the year, as featured in the Financial Planning's premier "Top IBD Moves and M&A Deals of 2024" list. Through its affiliate, Binah Capital has solidified its position as a leader in driving transformative growth within the financial advisory sector. The highlighted transactions, in which a Binah subsidiary was involved, include Americana Partners, Merit Financial Advisors, Wentworth Management Services, and Perigon Wealth Management. These transactions exemplify Binah’s expertise in facilitating partnerships, scaling operations, and expanding market presence for its affiliates.

Craig Gould, CEO of Binah Capital, commented: “These landmark transactions demonstrate Binah Capital’s dedication to empowering independent advisory firms with the strategies and tools needed to thrive in an evolving marketplace. Being recognized in the Financial Planning’s list, particularly in a year with significant industry consolidation, is a testament to the strength of our team and consistent execution of our vision.”

This recognition highlights Binah Capital’s role as a transformative force in the financial services industry. The company remains committed to driving innovation and delivering strategic success for its affiliates and partners nationwide.

About Binah Capital

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ: BCG) is a financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of industry-leading firms that empower independent financial advisors. As a national broker-dealer aggregator, Binah specializes in delivering value through its innovative model, making it an optimal platform for RIAs navigating today's complex financial landscape. Binah's portfolio companies are built to help advisors run, manage, and execute their business seamlessly while providing best-in-class resources to support their practice. Binah Capital Group stands alongside RIAs as a trusted ally, delivering the structure, flexibility, and cutting-edge solutions they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Contacts

ir@binahcap.com

media@binahcap.com