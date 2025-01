Verizon to report 4Q earnings January 24, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) will report fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Friday, January 24, 2025.

The company will present results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Fourth-quarter 2024 materials will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, https://www.verizon.com/about/investors . These materials will include:

Detailed information on Verizon's fourth-quarter and full year results, including a recording and transcript of management’s commentary;

Verizon's earnings news release; and



Financial tables.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Jamie Serino

jamie.serino@verizon.com