ScanTech Identification Beam Systems, LLC Closes Business Combination with Mars Acquisition Corp. Shares of the New Public Company, ScanTech AI Systems Inc., Will Begin Trading on Nasdaq

Business Combination between ScanTech Identification Beam Systems, LLC and Mars Acquisition Corp. closed on January 2, 2025

Trading of common stock of the new public company, ScanTech AI Systems Inc., will commence on Nasdaq on January 3, 2025 under the ticker symbol “STAI”

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (“ScanTech AI”), today announced the successful closing of its previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) between ScanTech Identification Beam Systems, LLC (“ScanTech”), a provider of one of the world’s most advanced non-intrusive “fixed-gantry” CT screening technologies, and Mars Acquisition Corp. (“Mars”) (Nasdaq: MARX), a special purpose acquisition company. Mars shareholders approved the business combination at a special meeting held on December 12, 2024.

The shares of common stock of the post-combination company, ScanTech AI, are expected to begin trading under the ticker symbol “STAI” on the Nasdaq Global Market on January 3, 2025.

The Business Combination marks a significant step in ScanTech’s evolution. It will enhance ScanTech’s ability to pursue its strategic vision of innovation, adaptability, and customer-centric design. ScanTech AI will remain focused on capturing the potential of an expanding total addressable market, and plans to further expand its portfolio, making technology more accessible and intelligent.

Dolan Falconer, Chief Executive Officer of ScanTech AI, commented, “Our Nasdaq listing marks a pivotal moment in ScanTech’s evolution. As a public company, we are poised to capitalize on new growth opportunities and scale our business globally.”

Karl Brenza, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Mars, stated, “We are proud to have played a key role in ScanTech’s journey to becoming a public company. ScanTech has demonstrated remarkable operations, and I have no doubt that their relentless focus on innovation and execution will continue to drive ScanTech AI’s success in the public markets. I am excited to continue to play a role in this company’s promising growth story and to have the opportunity to continue working closely together.”

VCL Law LLP served as legal counsel to Mars Acquisition Corp. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP acted as legal counsel to ScanTech Identification Beam Systems, LLC.

About ScanTech AI Systems Inc.

ScanTech AI will continue the business operations of ScanTech, which has developed one of the world’s most advanced non-intrusive ‘fixed-gantry’ CT screening technologies. ScanTech utilizes proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities in its state-of-the-art fixed- gantry CT scanners to accurately and quickly detect hazardous materials and contraband. ScanTech’s ‘fixed-gantry’ CT scanners are engineered to automatically locate, discriminate, and identify threat materials and items of interest at checkpoints in airports, seaports, borders, embassies, corporate headquarters, government & commercial buildings, factories, processing plants, and other facilities where terrorism and prohibited items are a possibility. Whether explosives or contraband, ScanTech’s ‘fixed-gantry’ CT scanners can detect, identify, precisely locate, and discriminate materials of interest hidden inside scanned targets. From suitcases, briefcases, and backpacks to large packages, and parcels, ScanTech has a non-intrusive inspection solution to meet the requirements of a broad range of critical infrastructure industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), including statements regarding ScanTech AI’s management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies regarding the future, including possible business combinations, revenue growth and financial performance, product expansion and services. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Additionally, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “target,” “seek” or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations and beliefs made by the managements of ScanTech AI, ScanTech and Mars in light of their respective experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and their potential effect on ScanTech AI, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate under the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting ScanTech AI will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including product and service acceptance, regulatory oversights, research and development success, and that ScanTech AI will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated. Should one or more of these risks of uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions of ScanTech AI prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” and in other sections of the filings of ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars) with the SEC, and in the current and periodic reports filed or furnished by ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars) from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on the information available to ScanTech AI as of the date hereof, and ScanTech AI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may otherwise be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

ScanTech AI Systems Inc.

Dolan Falconer, CEO

dfalconer@scantechibs.com

Investor & Media Relations Contact:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

+1(646) 866-7928

annabelle@iecapitalusa.com