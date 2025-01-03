Radio Modem Industry Report 2025: Growth in IoT Deployments Across Agriculture Expands Market for Radio Modems in Precision Farming

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radio Modem - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Radio Modem was estimated at US$237.3 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$418.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2030.







The growth in the radio modem market is driven by increased demand for reliable, long-distance communication solutions, particularly in remote and challenging environments. With industries such as utilities, agriculture, and transportation becoming more data-driven, the need for real-time communication in locations where cellular or wired internet connections are impractical has surged. Radio modems provide a cost-effective solution that enables continuous data flow across vast distances, an essential requirement for the monitoring and automation of infrastructure and equipment. Additionally, the expansion of IoT (Internet of Things) technology has fueled demand for radio modems, as IoT networks often require low-power, wide-area communication options that are well-suited to radio modem capabilities.



Advancements in wireless communication technologies have also contributed to the growing market, with modern radio modems offering improved data transmission speeds, greater reliability, and enhanced security features. Furthermore, regulatory support in many countries for the development of smart infrastructure, smart agriculture, and Industry 4.0 has incentivized companies to adopt radio modem technology. Finally, as more companies aim to reduce operational costs and optimize remote site management, the scalability and low maintenance requirements of radio modems make them an appealing choice. These drivers collectively underscore the importance of radio modems in supporting industry digitization and enhancing connectivity in remote or hard-to-reach locations.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Short Operating Range Radio Modem segment, which is expected to reach US$299.1 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.9%. The Long Operating Range Radio Modem segment is also set to grow at 7.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $62.1 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.4% CAGR to reach $105.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 33 companies featured in this Global Radio Modem Market report include:

Adeunis RF

Arada Systems Inc.

Atim Radiocommunications

Autotalks Ltd.

B&B Electronics MFG

Campbell Scientific Inc.

Cohda Wireless

Commsignia Ltd.

Encom Wireless Data Solutions

Harris Corporation

Intuicom Inc.

Kapsch Trafficcom AG

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Pro4 Wireless

Q-Free ASA

Satel OY

Savari Inc.

Schneider Electric Se

Simrex Corporation

Wood & Douglas Limited

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Reliable Wireless Communication in Remote Locations Drives Adoption of Radio Modems

Expansion of Smart City Infrastructure Spurs Need for Radio Modems in Urban Communication Networks

Increasing Use of Radio Modems in Industrial Automation Enhances Real-Time Data Transfer Capabilities

Rising Demand for Telemetry and SCADA Systems Propels Growth in Radio Modem Applications for Utilities

Advancements in Digital Modulation Techniques Improve Efficiency and Range of Radio Modems

Growth in IoT Deployments Across Agriculture Expands Market for Radio Modems in Precision Farming

Increasing Demand for Uninterrupted Data Transmission in Emergency and Disaster Management Drives Market Growth

Rising Adoption of Radio Modems in Oil & Gas Exploration for Remote Monitoring and Control

Expansion of Military and Defense Applications Boosts Demand for Secure, High-Range Radio Modems

Development of Low-Power Radio Modems Supports Growth in Battery-Powered and Remote Devices

Growing Interest in M2M (Machine-to-Machine) Communication Drives Radio Modem Adoption in Industrial IoT

