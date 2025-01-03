Firearms Market Research Forecast 2025-2030: Smart Guns and IoT Integration Poised to Revolutionize Safety and Operational Efficiencies

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Firearms Market by Type, Mode of Operation, Caliber, End User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Firearms Market grew from USD 8.28 billion in 2023 to USD 8.73 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.49%, reaching USD 12.04 billion by 2030.





This report provides a detailed overview of the global firearms market, exploring several key areas:

Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market.

Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development.

Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players.

Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.

Key factors driving market growth include rising concerns over personal safety, technological advancements in weaponry, and the growth of shooting sports. Opportunities exist in the expanding role of smart guns and integration of IoT technologies, which could revolutionize safety and operational efficiencies. Moreover, international interest in American firearms, owing to their reputation for quality and innovation, presents export growth potential.

However, the market faces challenges such as stringent regulatory environments, fluctuating political scenarios, and societal debates surrounding gun ownership and safety. These factors create barriers that could hamper growth, especially in regions enforcing strict firearm regulations.

Innovation can play a pivotal role, especially in the development of non-lethal self-defense products and enhanced safety mechanisms, such as biometric gun safes or personalized locking systems. Research into materials science to produce lighter yet durable firearms can also present unique selling propositions. Understanding consumer sentiment and regulatory landscapes provides further insights into market adaptability and resilience.

Despite its complexities, the firearms market remains lucrative, driven by ongoing demand across varied applications. Stakeholders focusing on product diversification, compliance, and emerging technologies are likely to capitalize effectively on existing and forthcoming opportunities. Such an approach not only fosters business growth but also aligns with societal and regulatory expectations, thus sustaining long-term market viability.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Firearms Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type Machine Gun Pistol Revolver Rifles Shotgun

Mode of operation Automatic Manual Semi-automatic

Caliber 12.7mm 14.5mm 5.56mm 7.62mm 9mm

End user Commercial Law Enforcement Military



Region Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



The report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow?

Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities?

What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market?

How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning?

What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

The leading players in the Firearms market, which are profiled in this report, include:

Anderson Manufacturing

Benelli

Beretta

Black Rain Ordnance

Colt's Manufacturing Company, LLC

Diamondback Firearms

FN America, LLC

GLOCK, Inc.

Henry RAC Holding Corp.

Heritage Manufacturing, Inc.

Hi-Point Firearms

Kalashnikov Concern JSC

KelTec CNC Industries, Inc.

KIMBER MFG., INC.

Legacy Sports International

O. F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc.

Radical Firearms, LLC

RemArms LLC.

Ruger and Co., Inc.

Savage Arms, Inc.

SCCY

Sig Sauer, Inc.

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC.

Springfield Armory

Walther Arms, Inc.

Firearms Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Growing need for self defense and personal safety Extensive use for recreational activities such as target shooting Demand from military and law enforcement agencies

Market Restraints High cost and stringent government regulations

Market Opportunities Improvement in firearm designs and rise in the military expenditure Utilization of 3D printing for manufacturing of firearms

Market Challenges Concerns associated with misuse and public safety



