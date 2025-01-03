Defiance Launches RIOX, The First 2X Leveraged Single-Stock ETF on Riot Platforms, Inc.

MIAMI, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs is proud to unveil RIOX, the first 2X long ETF for Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOX seeks to provide 200% long daily targeted exposure to Riot Platforms, Inc. Defiance’s single-stock ETFs provide leveraged exposure to disruptive companies without the need for a margin account.

“Building off the success of MSTX, RIOX offers investors a unique opportunity to amplify their exposure to the rapidly evolving blockchain and cryptocurrency mining sector. Riot Platforms has positioned itself as a leader in Bitcoin mining, not only by capitalizing on the growing demand for decentralized digital assets and infrastructure but also by strategically adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet, similar to MicroStrategy’s approach, further reinforcing its commitment to the crypto ecosystem,” said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO of Defiance ETFs. As of December 16, 2024, Riot holds approximately 17,429 BTC, valued at around $1.8 billion.

The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund pursues a daily leveraged investment objective, which means that the Fund is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Fund magnifies the performance of its Underlying Security. The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Security’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Security’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

An investment in the ETF is not an investment in RIOT.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

Important Disclosures

The fund attempts to provide daily investment results that correspond to two times (200%) the share price performance of an underlying exchange-traded fund (an “Underlying Security”). The Fund is not intended to be used by, and are not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund is very different from most mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The Fund may not achieve investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of the Underlying Security, and may return substantially less during such periods. During such periods, the Fund's actual leverage levels may differ substantially from its intended target, both intraday and at the close of trading, potentially resulting in significantly lower returns.

The Fund’s investment adviser will not attempt to position a Fund’s portfolio to ensure that the Fund does not gain or lose more than a maximum percentage of its net asset value on a given trading day. As a consequence, if an Underlying Security’s share price referenced by a Fund decreases by more than 50% on a given trading day, the corresponding Fund’s investors could lose all of their money.

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund’s investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the “Adviser”).

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Please read carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectuses can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk.

Underlying Security Risk. The underlying security is subject to many risks that can negatively impact the Fund.

Indirect Investment in RIOT Risk. RIOT is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way and has no obligation to consider your Shares in taking any corporate actions that might affect the value of Shares.

RIOT Trading Risk. The trading price of RIOT may be highly volatile and could continue to be subject to wide fluctuations in response to various factors. The stock market in general, and the market for technology companies in particular, has experienced extreme price and volume fluctuations that have often been unrelated or disproportionate to the operating performance of those companies. In particular, a large proportion of RIOT may be traded by short sellers which may put pressure on the supply and demand for the common stock of RIOT, further influencing volatility in its market price.

RIOT Performance Risk. RIOT may fail to meet its publicly announced guidelines or other expectations about its business, which could cause the price of RIOT to decline. RIOT provides guidance regarding its expected financial and business performance, such as projections regarding sales and production, as well as anticipated future revenues, gross margins, profitability and cash flows. Correctly identifying key factors affecting business conditions and predicting future events is inherently an uncertain process, and the guidance RIOT provides may not ultimately be accurate and has in the past been inaccurate in certain respects, such as the timing of new product manufacturing ramps.

Industry Competition Risk. RIOT’s business is highly competitive and operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, on a global basis. The primary drivers of competition are demand for bitcoin, sufficient capital resources to acquire large quantities of high-quality miners, the ability to secure these miners from a limited number of suppliers on rapid delivery schedules, and the ability to execute on those miner deployments with the best-in-class mining infrastructure to generate the highest returns while incurring the lowest costs to mine. RIOT’s inability to maintain or improve market share versus its competitors could negatively impact its financial results.

Bitcoin Price. While the Fund will not directly invest in digital assets, it will be subject to the risks associated with bitcoin by virtue of its exposure to RIOT. Investing in bitcoin or having a business dependent on the price of bitcoin (such as RIOT and, in turn, RIOT shareholders) carries significant risks that are not typically present in other investments. These risks include the uncertainty surrounding new technology, limited evaluation due to bitcoin’s short trading history, and the potential decline in adoption and value over the long term. The extreme volatility of bitcoin’s price is also a risk factor. Regulatory uncertainties, such as potential government interventions and conflicting regulations across jurisdictions, can impact the demand for bitcoin and restrict its usage. Additionally, risks associated with the sale of newly mined bitcoin, bitcoin trading platforms, competition from alternative digital assets, mining operations, network modifications, and intellectual property claims pose further challenges to bitcoin-linked investments.

Leverage Risk. Leverage may increase the risk of loss and cause fluctuations in the market value of the Fund’s portfolio to have disproportionately large effects or cause the NAV of the Fund generally to decline faster than it would otherwise.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives may be more sensitive to changes in market conditions and may amplify risks.

Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund has a daily leveraged investment objective and the Fund’s performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ from the Fund performance, before fees and expenses.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk or the market generally. The value of the Fund, which focuses on an individual security, may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is “non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund. As a result, a decline in the value of an investment in a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers could cause the Fund’s overall value to decline to a greater degree than if the Fund held a more diversified portfolio. This may increase the Fund’s volatility and cause the performance of a relatively smaller number of issuers to have a greater impact on the Fund’s performance

Brokerage Commissions may be charged on trades.

RIOX is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

