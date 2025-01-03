AUO Opens New Chapter in Mobility at CES with Trailblazing Smart Cockpit 2025

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUO, one of the world's leading providers of display HMI solutions, is teaming up with its subsidiary, BHTC, to debut the company’s Smart Cockpit at CES 2025, January 7-10 in Las Vegas. Highlighting the theme of “Infinite Future, Unlimited Possibilities,” usher in a new era of future-bound mobility. The next-generation AUO Smart Cockpit 2025 integrates the excellent visual performance of AUO’s advanced Micro LED display, intuitive human-machine engagement and ground-breaking In-vehicle computing solution to show AUO total solution of smart cockpit that inspires new concepts for in-vehicle design, creating a visually immersive, imaginative, boundless experience for vehicle occupants unlike ever witnessed before.

“Advances in smart cockpit and in-vehicle infotainment systems are bringing more changes to future vehicles that will take information, entertainment, connectivity and safety to the next level,” said Dr. Frank Ko, CEO and President of AUO. “AUO combines its cutting-edge display technology with BHTC’s robust automotive HMI solutions to deliver a full range of smart mobility services. We are also leveraging our innovative technologies and outstanding integration capabilities to enable the exceptional mobility experience of the future that is key for automakers seeking to differentiate themselves and be competitive in the market.”

AUO’s Smart Cockpit 2025 brings to life its vision for the future of mobility, breaking away from the conventional framework of how human-machine interfaces are presented in vehicle cockpits with a diverse range of advanced infotainment applications. A pioneer in smart cockpits, the new Smart Cockpit 2025 incorporates an array of automotive Micro LED Display HMI solutions that extend across the sunroof, side windows, center console and steering wheel. AUO utilizes the transparent, large-size and flexible advantages of Micro LED displays to redefine smart cockpit design and expand human-machine engagement services. Meanwhile, In-vehicle Computing has also been used to extend its applications to artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Vehicles (IoV), delivering a seamless experience enriched by safer, more comfortable, intelligent and entertaining mobility services for both drivers and passengers.

Micro LED Inspires Smart Cockpit Innovations for Immersive Entertainment Experience via the Virtual Sky Canopy

AUO pushes the boundary of automotive intelligence, bringing new applications to human-machine engagement in smart cockpits. The company has pioneered the integration of seamless tiled Micro LED transparent displays into a large Virtual Sky Canopy and the XR Interactive Window that features multiple functions including touch and sensing. AUO elevates the sunroof with an augmented immersive experience combining technology and art that links to the side windows to reveal a fantasy world of changing lights beyond the car’s confines, reminiscent of a 360-degree theater. The adjustable transparency of the sunroof and side windows allows drivers and passengers to enjoy various forms of entertainment without worrying about privacy, safety and sun exposure.

Elevating the Interactive Experience with Human-centered Design, Display HMI Solutions Enable the Driver to Become One with the Car

The smart cockpit of the future will have more entertainment and business experiences, but safety-oriented design remains a top priority. For a more intuitive driving experience, AUO has partnered with BHTC to develop the Morphing Center Control, which sits idle as a flat-panel display that rises and transforms into a three-dimensional physical button supporting multiple controls when called into action. It also leverages the flexible nature of Micro LED displays to enhance human-machine engagement fluidity for increased driving safety. In this control mode, drivers can easily access and quickly switch between various in-vehicle features such as driving mode switching, gear adjustment, air conditioning and entertainment systems.

Additionally, AUO has integrated the Foldable Cruise Pilot into its smart cockpit, which combines a precision motion mechanism and Micro LED display technology to enable seamless switching between manual and autonomous driving modes. The steering wheel and display can be folded as needed in different modes while maintaining superior image quality. The display is half-folded in manual driving mode, showing only essential driving details such as speed and mileage. When switched to autonomous driving, it can be fully unfolded to offer multimedia features such as audio and video entertainment, shopping and conferencing, transforming the vehicle into a mobile workspace for increased productivity.

AUO Forays into Edge Computing to Develop In-vehicle Computing Solutions for Human-Machine Engagement and AIoT

Targeting the automotive industry trend around software-defined vehicles (SDV), AUO, with its solid foundation of Display HMI solutions, is accelerating the integration of display and human-machine interfaces to meet user needs. By developing its edge computing capabilities, it aims to deliver highly integrated, interconnected computing solutions that will amplify the smart cockpit with a comprehensive range of services. AUO’s In-vehicle Computing, which will be debuted at CES 2025, supports stable and integrated display HMI, software services and AI capabilities. It simultaneously connects and drives multiple displays, sensors and devices in the car for audio-visual entertainment, voice assistant and AI-powered driver assistance features. The result is the ultimate smart cockpit environment with enhanced comfort and safety.

Integrating its new In-vehicle Computing solution into the Smart Cockpit 2025, AUO has unlocked the XR Interactive Window feature in the rear seat. Through AI-generated computing, passengers can simply circle items displayed on the window to interact with them or obtain relevant information on the screen. This immersive, interactive and realistic experience can also be extended to mixed reality games that showcase its powerful computing capacity. In-vehicle Computing also synchronizes with the Horizon Image Glass to present the dashboard, center console and front passenger seat display features in an integrated panoramic view. In addition to a clear external vision, it provides real-time displays of vehicle status, navigation and road conditions, as well as value-added services such as personalized settings and safety alerts.

AUO is committed to prioritizing people as it moves forward amid rapid innovation in the automotive industry, leveraging its Display HMI solutions, In-vehicle Computing solutions and software services to help bring innovative cockpit designs to life. By enhancing smart synergies between occupants, vehicles and roads, it aims to identify key differentiators in the smart cockpit segment with a continuous stream of groundbreaking products that drive new smart driving and mobility experiences, providing strong support for customers seeking market leadership.

AUO CES 2025 Exhibition Info.

Exhibition period: January 7-10, 2025

AUO booth: West Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center (Booth 4400)

Explore AUO CES 2025 Website:

https://www.auo.com/en-global/ces2025

Watch AUO Smart Cockpit 2025 Video now:

https://youtu.be/MFcV8_fRucM

Learn How AUO supports Customers to Move toward a Low Carbon and Sustainable Future through Video:

https://youtu.be/wWoHT-sIzqQ

For more information on AUO’s work in the mobility space, please visit https://auo.com/en-global/solutions/index/Mobility

AUO photos can be downloaded at the Company’s website:

https://auo.com/en-global/Download_Photos

Any use of photographs must cite the source thereof as AUO Corporation.

Follow AUO >> LinkedIn

ABOUT AUO

AUO was founded in 1996 and is an innovative, technology-oriented company that offers products and solutions with display-centric technology that push the boundaries for smart mobility, industrial intelligence, energy, retail, healthcare, as well as enterprise and education. The company is headquartered in Taiwan, and operates in Asia, the US, and Europe with a global team of 38,000 employees. Notably, AUO demonstrates continuous efforts in ESG development, leading excellence and achievements in sustainability, and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Indices for 14 years. AUO's consolidated net revenue in 2023 was USD 8.07 billion. Further information about AUO can be found at: www.auo.com/en-global

ABOUT AUO MOBILITY:

With world-leading innovative display technology at its core, AUO has been deeply rooted in the field of automotive display for over 20 years, and has become a trusted and critical component supplier in the automotive industry. AUO as one of the top three suppliers of automotive panels, through the human machine interface integration of in-vehicle displays, automotive systems, embedded sensors, and software services, has progressively expanded its smart cockpit solutions.

