AUO Suzhou Fab Named Talent Lighthouse by World Economic Forum

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUO announced today (16th) that its Suzhou Fab has been recognized by the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Global Lighthouse Network (GLN) in the Talent category, becoming the first in the global display industry to receive this honor. In parallel with digital transformation, AUO has strengthened its end-to-end talent strategy—from recruitment to development—grounded in a people-centric, co-creation ethos, setting a benchmark for technology and talent enablement.

Paul Peng, Chairman of AUO said: "As manufacturing races ahead in digitalization and workforce transformation, competitiveness hinges on talent and technology advancing together. This renewed recognition from the World Economic Forum underscores our direction: AUO is building efficient, flexible operations with AI, IIoT and cross-domain solutions, while strengthening talent strategies end-to-end—from hiring to development to retention. When people and enterprise move in concert, we co-create a sustainable future driven by innovation."

Run by the WEF, the GLN spotlights frontrunners in digital transformation, operational excellence, and sustainability. In 2025, a Talent category was introduced to recognize companies achieving transformative impact on the workforce through advanced solutions in work design and safety, talent planning, attraction and onboarding, development and effectiveness.

Elevating the Workforce Through Digital Innovation

With nearly 10,000 employees, AUO Suzhou Fab once faced high frontline turnover that strained hiring, training, and operations. The site responded by accelerating digital transformation and introducing innovations that strengthened its workforce strategy.

WEF stated in its report: "AUO Suzhou Fab implements a range of digital solutions including AI interviews, digital training programmes, smart scheduling, and LLM-based emotional care. As a result, more than 1,000 employees were upskilled in digital capabilities, over 500 digital projects launched, attrition reduced by nearly 70% and employee engagement rose by 11%. What is more, AUO Suzhou Fab achieved a 29% boost in production, successfully positioning the workforce as a strategic asset."

AI-Powered Recruitment: Accelerating Hiring and Enhancing Talent Fit

To address labor shortages and high turnover on the production floor, AUO Suzhou Fab introduced A-Interview—an AI-driven selection and full-process recruitment system that shifts hiring from experience-based judgment to data-driven matching. Trained on large volumes of recruitment data, the model significantly improves hiring success and talent fit while cutting the overall recruitment cycle by 75%. The faster onboarding and lower hiring costs create a more efficient and flexible workforce, strengthening both organizational stability and operational effectiveness.

Smart Scheduling for a Healthier, Better Employee Experience

Beyond optimizing hiring, AUO Suzhou Fab is advancing employee well-being and personalized needs. Its Smart Scheduling System integrates multi-platform data to enable precise, automated workforce planning. Key actions include a 90-day rotation for high-fatigue roles, light-duty assignments for employees with special conditions, and multi-skill, flexible-choice pathways that give employees more autonomy—enhancing satisfaction and workplace experience while encouraging skill growth and strengthening overall organizational performance.

AI Agent for Supervisors: Freeing Time for Decisions and People

To relieve frontline supervisors from heavy administrative workloads, AUO Suzhou Fab developed AgentX, an AI agent powered by Large Language Models (LLM) and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). AgentX automates monitoring, anomaly alerts, and report generation across quality, equipment, and safety, freeing supervisors to focus on decisions and team development. By elevating management efficiency and intelligence, more resources can be directed toward employee care and organizational stability, fueling stronger operational momentum.

AUO Suzhou Fab’s digital transformation has strengthened its strategic role. Over the past two decades, the site has evolved from a display production base into an important driver of smart manufacturing and talent development, cultivating over a thousand professionals who support AUO’s expansion into markets such as Xiamen, Kunshan, and Vietnam. The site also contributes to AUO’s new business incubation—including ADTTech’s industrial AI services and units focused on smart mobility and vertical solutions—driving technology advancement and business transformation that reinforce AUO’s long-term competitiveness.

AUO has earned two Global Lighthouse honors. Following the inclusion of its Taichung Fab 3 in the GLN in 2021, the Suzhou Fab has now been recognized in the Talent category. These distinctions underscore AUO's strengths in smart manufacturing and talent strategy. Looking ahead, AUO is committed to empowering its workforce through digitalization and fostering cross-industry collaboration and ecosystem co-creation to advance smarter and more sustainable operations.

