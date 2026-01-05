AUO Mobility Solutions Set to Showcase at CES 2026: Building the Formula for Future Mobility

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUO, a global leader in display technology, announces that its newly established subsidiary, AUO Mobility Solutions, will participate in CES 2026 in Las Vegas, January 6-9. Under the theme “Together, We Drive the New Era,” the company will showcase its three strategic focus areas—Visual, Computing, and Connectivity—delivering a winning formula for next-generation smart mobility. Committed to deep co-creation with industry partners, AUO Mobility Solutions aims to transform the smart cockpit into a human-centric third space and redefine the human-machine interaction experience in the era of software-defined vehicles.

“We believe that display is the gateway to seamless human-vehicle interaction, serving as the core driver of smart cockpit innovation,” said Dr. Frank Ko, President of AUO and Chairman of AUO Mobility Solutions. “Embracing the automotive megatrend, AUO Mobility Solutions moves beyond display into vehicle computing and connectivity to deliver next-generation experiences in the era of software-defined vehicles and AI-powered mobility. This enables us to co-create with OEM partners, accelerating development and crafting differentiated cockpits with scalable features and flexibility. Leveraging AUO’s global footprint, we provide a resilient value chain tailored to local needs, helping clients capture market opportunities.”

Seamless Integration of Display and User Interaction: Elevating Smart Cockpit Applications

Within the driver and central control zones, AUO Mobility Solutions leverages leading Micro LED display technology and proprietary Advanced Reflectionless Technology to develop breakthrough applications. Highlights include the world’s first(*) Aero Module Transparent Micro LED Display, offering ultra-high brightness and transparency. With multi-dimensional modular splicing and dynamic deployment, this solution blends digital content seamlessly into the cabin environment with its sleek, transparent form—enabling dynamic displays, immersive experiences, and advanced control systems for flexible, deeply personalized applications.

Further enhancing the cockpit experience, Advanced Reflectionless Technology in the Center Information Display (CID) delivers exceptional all-day visibility and a clear, distraction-free environment. This advancement not only enhances driving safety but also harmonizes technology with the cabin’s interior, showcasing the beauty of spatial integration.

AUO Mobility Solutions will also introduce the INVISY Series, perfectly integrating display technology with HMI controls to redefine cockpit aesthetics and functionality. Its “Display on Demand” concept keeps interfaces hidden until needed, delivering a safer, more intuitive and personalized experience.

Key innovations include:

DriverAware HUD – Combines a Projected Head-Up Display (PHUD) with an invisible infrared camera to visualize speed, navigation, and alerts onto the windshield, while AI monitors driver attention for enhanced safety—perfectly aligned with the line of sight.

– Combines a Projected Head-Up Display (PHUD) with an invisible infrared camera to visualize speed, navigation, and alerts onto the windshield, while AI monitors driver attention for enhanced safety—perfectly aligned with the line of sight. Horizon Intelligent Dash – A pillar-to-pillar design that visually unifies three displays–the instrument cluster, Center Information Display (CID), and Passenger Information Display (PID)—into one seamless interface, with content flowing across screens for an immersive experience. Powered by AUO’s domain controller, it supports real-time diagnostics and smart climate control.

– A pillar-to-pillar design that visually unifies three displays–the instrument cluster, Center Information Display (CID), and Passenger Information Display (PID)—into one seamless interface, with content flowing across screens for an immersive experience. Powered by AUO’s domain controller, it supports real-time diagnostics and smart climate control. CrystalSense Console – A transparent center console control panel with a minimalist design, offering intuitive interactive control with active haptic feedback and force sense. Its dynamic user interface appears only when needed.

Integrated Computing and Domain Control: Driving Personalized Comfort and Cockpit Interaction

In line with the software-defined vehicle trend, AUO Mobility Solutions extends beyond display HMI to introduce a dedicated smart cockpit domain control platform, building on its proven expertise in integrated cockpit solutions. The platform supports the CabConnect Domain Controller (CDC), zonal architecture, and integrates AI computing modules to deliver intelligent sensory and interactive cockpit experience. With a highly flexible modular design and system integration, it enables a smarter cockpit featuring simultaneous control of multiple in-vehicle displays, sensors, and devices; support for screen mirroring and real-time AI diagnostics; and integration of climate control with passenger facial recognition for personalized adjustment of cabin temperature, airflow, and ambient lighting—pushing comfort to new dimensions.

Industry-First(*) Glass-Substrate Satellite Antenna: Connecting Vehicles, Roads, and Cloud

Connectivity is a key enabler of smart mobility experiences, and satellite communication ensures seamless, always-on connections. In collaboration with YTTEK Technology, AUO Mobility Solutions introduces the SatGlass Antenna, a breakthrough glass-substrate design that integrates transparent satellite antennas seamlessly into rooftops, sunroofs, and other vehicle structures. Leveraging phased-array technology and high data rate LEO satellite communications, SatGlass Antenna delivers seamless V2X, OTA remote updates, and a wide range of services including in-car infotainment and online shopping. This innovation fully bridges and connects AUO Mobility Solution’s three core capabilities: Visual, Computing, and Connectivity—creating a synergistic foundation for next-generation mobility and demonstrating AUO Mobility Solutions’ commitment to driving the future of connected vehicles.

Extensive Micro LED Display Applications: Driving a New Era of Interactive Experience

Fueled by rapid AI advancements, display technology is unlocking new possibilities. Building on AUO’s Micro LED leadership, AUO Mobility Solutions expands beyond smart cockpits with versatile solutions for automotive retail and consumer engagement.

Key innovations include:

54-inch Transparent Micro LED Signage – featuring high brightness and transparency, with unlimited modular tiling to fit any space, elevating flagship showrooms with a blend of technology and aesthetics.

– featuring high brightness and transparency, with unlimited modular tiling to fit any space, elevating flagship showrooms with a blend of technology and aesthetics. 30-inch Interactive AR Box – combining 3D product visuals with facial and gesture sensing, ideal for showcasing premium and limited-edition products, allowing consumers to explore product details in mid-air without physical contact.

– combining 3D product visuals with facial and gesture sensing, ideal for showcasing premium and limited-edition products, allowing consumers to explore product details in mid-air without physical contact. 64-inch Sports AR Solution – designed for live sports venues, seamlessly connects real-world action with virtual content through an interactive transparent Micro LED display, users can tap on players seen through the transparent display to instantly access real-time stats, team insights, and more—creating an immersive and innovative way to engage with the game and marketing experiences.

– designed for live sports venues, seamlessly connects real-world action with virtual content through an interactive transparent Micro LED display, users can tap on players seen through the transparent display to instantly access real-time stats, team insights, and more—creating an immersive and innovative way to engage with the game and marketing experiences. 42-inch Multilingual AI Ordering System – supports instant translation across multiple languages, facilitating intuitive cross-language interaction in stores and public spaces, allowing seamless conversation and natural eye contact, and optimizing customer service.

As mobility enters a new era, AUO Mobility Solutions delivers comprehensive solutions designed to evolve with automotive megatrends and address smart mobility challenges. These differentiated offerings empower OEMs and industry partners to create distinctive value and deliver personalized in-vehicle experiences that make every journey exceptional.

*Based on market data available as of January 5, 2026 (GTM+8).

AUO Mobility Solutions CES 2026 Showcase Info

Showcase period: January 6-9, 2026

Location: North Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center (Meeting Room N251)

Learn more about AUO Mobility Solutions at CES 2026: https://ces2026.auomsc.com

ABOUT AUO

About AUO Mobility Solutions

AUO Mobility Solutions Corporation was established through the integration of AUO's Mobility Solutions Business Group and BHTC GmbH, bringing together over 20 years of expertise in in-vehicle display and human-machine interface technologies. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative smart cockpit solutions through advanced display technologies, computing platforms, and connected vehicle applications, aimed at creating immersive, intelligent, and sustainable in-cabin experiences while extending smart mobility services. Building on these capabilities, AUO Mobility Solutions collaborates closely with customers in the era of software-defined vehicles to co-create value and shape the future of smart mobility.

About AUO Mobility Solutions

AUO Mobility Solutions Corporation was established through the integration of AUO’s Mobility Solutions Business Group and BHTC GmbH, bringing together over 20 years of expertise in in-vehicle display and human-machine interface technologies. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative smart cockpit solutions through advanced display technologies, computing platforms, and connected vehicle applications, aimed at creating immersive, intelligent, and sustainable in-cabin experiences while extending smart mobility services. Building on these capabilities, AUO Mobility Solutions collaborates closely with customers in the era of software-defined vehicles to co-create value and shape the future of smart mobility.

