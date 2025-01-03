VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

December 31, 2024

Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)

Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: January 3, 2025

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**





162,521,524









ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 178,404,975





Transfer into bearer form of 300 shares with double voting rights









Sale of 150 shares with double voting rights









Definitive attribution of 27,521 free ordinary shares









Double voting rights granted on 6,177 ordinary shares





December 2, 2024









December 5, 2024









December 6, 2024









Between December 1 & 28, 2024 178,280,653

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

