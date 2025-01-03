VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights: December 31, 2024

Declaration of shares and voting rights
December 31, 2024
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: January 3, 2025

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the change Date on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**



162,521,524




ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each		178,404,975


Transfer into bearer form of 300 shares with double voting rights




Sale of 150 shares with double voting rights




Definitive attribution of 27,521 free ordinary shares




Double voting rights granted on 6,177 ordinary shares


December 2, 2024




December 5, 2024




December 6, 2024




Between December 1 & 28, 2024		178,280,653

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

