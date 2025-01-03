VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
December 31, 2024
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Declaration date: January 3, 2025
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
162,521,524
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each
|178,404,975
Transfer into bearer form of 300 shares with double voting rights
Sale of 150 shares with double voting rights
Definitive attribution of 27,521 free ordinary shares
Double voting rights granted on 6,177 ordinary shares
|December 2, 2024
December 5, 2024
December 6, 2024
Between December 1 & 28, 2024
|178,280,653
___________________________
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
Attachment