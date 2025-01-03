Solowin and Partners Invest US$10M in AlloyX's Pre-A Funding Round

Hong Kong, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: SWIN) (“SOLOWIN” or the “Company”), a leading financial services firm providing high-net-worth and institutional investors with solutions across traditional and virtual assets, has today announced a strategic investment in the Pre-A funding round of AlloyX Limited (“Alloy X”), an Asia-based stablecoin infrastructure firm, through a fund managed by SOLOWIN’s subsidiary Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited.

Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, AlloyX has secured a US$10 million funding round, supported by SOLOWIN in collaboration with esteemed partners including Arbitrum Foundation, Offchain Labs, PMT Capital, Ming Capital, Fern Win Capital, Whitecove Capital, and Kiln SAS. AlloyX intends to utilize the funds to expand its operations in the UAE, ASEAN, and Africa, strengthening its position in these high-growth regions.

Mr. Shing Tak Tam, Chief Executive Officer of SOLOWIN, commented, “We’re excited to support AlloyX in its mission to transform the stablecoin payments ecosystem. This strategic investment aligns with SOLOWIN’s commitment to fostering innovation and enabling growth within the global financial infrastructure sector. This raise also reflects significant developments in the stablecoin payments space, including Stripe's acquisition of Bridge for $1.1 billion and BVNK's impressive $50 million Series B funding round valued at $750 million. We believe the strategic investment highlights the transformative potential of stablecoins in global finance, creating substantial value for SOLOWIN’s shareholders.”

About AlloyX Limited

AlloyX is building the next generation of payments infrastructure, bridging traditional banking with blockchain technology. AlloyX's platform enables businesses to seamlessly send and receive stablecoin payments, facilitate currency exchanges, and integrate crypto payments while maintaining full regulatory compliance. Leveraging institutional-grade custodial wallets, multi-chain security, and tokenization technology, AlloyX empowers businesses to tokenize real-world assets and operate across diverse financial ecosystems. With licenses spanning virtual assets, payments, and trusts, AlloyX serves institutional and retail clients in over 70 countries, delivering enterprise-grade solutions for a global economy.

About Solowin Holdings

Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) is a Hong Kong based financial services firm providing a comprehensive one-stop solution for high-net-worth and institutional investors worldwide. Spanning both traditional and virtual assets, Solowin’s offerings include investment banking, wealth management, asset management, and Web3 solutions, tailored to support the next generation of investors. Solowin’s wholly owned subsidiary, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited, is one of Hong Kong’s first regulated virtual asset service providers. Its advanced electronic platform, Solomon VA+, is Hong Kong's first app to integrate traditional and virtual asset trading with wealth management services.

