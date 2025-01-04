Discover the Best Panang Seafood Combination Curry in Las Vegas at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Las Vegas, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, Nevada -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, a long-standing favorite in Las Vegas, is excited to share their latest dish: the Best Panang Seafood Combination Curry in Las Vegas. This offering is all about bold flavors and various ingredients, showcasing the restaurant's dedication to blending tradition with creativity in their cooking.

The Panang Seafood Combination Curry is a colorful dish featuring a mix of fresh seafood such as scallops, jumbo shrimp, calamari, fish balls, and green shell mussels. These are mixed into the creamy richness of Thai Panang Red Curry and coconut milk, along with zucchini, peanuts, and basil. Served with gourmet steamed Jasmine Rice, this dish is priced at $24.25. Customers can request different levels of spiciness and types of rice to suit their taste.

Alan Wong, who leads the restaurant, shares his enthusiasm: "We wanted to create something unique that celebrates traditional Thai flavors while highlighting the variety of ingredients available in Las Vegas. The Panang Seafood Combination Curry is a demonstration of our commitment to delivering Authentic Thai Food in Las Vegas to our guests."

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant is a Family Owned Thai Food Restaurant in Las Vegas, well-known for its strong ties to traditional Thai and Chinese cooking methods. Their diverse menu aims at preserving the authenticity of their dishes by using the freshest ingredients and time-honored recipes. From noodle stir-fries to classic meat dishes, the offerings cater to both those who love traditional flavors and newcomers to Thai and Chinese cuisine.

Besides the Panang Seafood Combination Curry, diners can enjoy a wide array of other dishes from the expansive menu, including appetizers, main courses, and desserts. Each is crafted to ensure a complete dining experience. The restaurant also has a user-friendly website for online orders, which makes it easy to enjoy their meals via dine-in, take-out, or delivery.

The culinary team at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant keeps pushing the envelope in the kitchen, motivated by their love for creating dishes that please the senses while staying true to genuine Thai tastes. "Our aim is to be the destination of choice for both locals and tourists wanting to enjoy a Family Owned Thai Food Restaurant in Las Vegas," Wong states. "We take pride in our heritage and are guided by the evolving tastes of our community."

Guests eager to try the new Panang Seafood Combination Curry can visit the restaurant, or make use of take-out and delivery services available throughout Las Vegas. For more info on this dish and other menu items, you can visit the restaurant's website. With a range of flexible dining options, patrons can enjoy their meals in any setting they like, making Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant a versatile option for all dining occasions.

To learn more or to explore the delicious offerings from Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, visit their website at https://www.kungfuplaza.com/entrees/thai/530-pa-nang-seafood-combination-curry. Here, guests can also keep up-to-date on the latest news and dishes added to the menu at their website.

Through its focus on high-quality dining experiences and culinary authenticity, Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant doesn't just serve meals; it represents the true essence of Thai and Chinese flavors right in the heart of Las Vegas.

