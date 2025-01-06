TGS Announces Dawson III 3D Seismic Survey in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin

(6 January 2025) – TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence announced today the launch of the Dawson Phase III 3D multi-client seismic survey in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Spanning 141 square kilometers, this new survey will be merged with 121 square kilometers from the existing Dawson Phase II 3D.

Field recording has just completed, with Fast Track data expected in the first quarter of 2025 and final delivery in the second quarter of 2025. The project utilizes advanced imaging technologies, including multi-survey merging, harmonic noise reduction for slip sweep acquisition and OVT 5D interpretation, which enables precise subsurface imaging and valuable insights for operators developing Montney resources.

“The Dawson Phase III 3D survey marks an important step as our first new multi-client seismic project in British Columbia since 2019,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS. “Through the application of modern seismic imaging techniques and close collaboration with First Nations to minimize environmental impact, we continue our commitment in delivering high-quality, industry-leading data that supports informed decision-making in one of Canada’s most active formations.”

The Dawson Phase III 3D seismic survey, supported by industry funding, will be integrated with existing TGS’ data to offer an expanded dataset for enhanced subsurface understanding in the region. The project incorporates 291 wells and 191 LAS logs, further refining the dataset and offering valuable insights for operators in Montney Formation.



About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

