6 January 2025

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

(“HOOKIPA”)

Rule 2.9 Announcement – Amendment

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following amendment has been made to the ‘Rule 2.9 Information’ disclosed by HOOKIPA in the Rule 2.4 announcement made on 2 January 2025 regarding the potential combination of HOOKIPA and Poolbeg Pharma plc (the “Rule 2.4 Announcement”).

The ISIN of HOOKIPA’s common stock was incorrectly stated in the Rule 2.4 Announcement as US43906K1007. The correct ISIN of the common stock is US43906K2096, which became effective following the completion of HOOKIPA’s 1-for-10 reverse stock split on 9 July 2024. All other details remain unchanged.

The full text of the Rule 2.9 Information relating to HOOKIPA is reproduced below, as amended.

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Code, and further to the announcement made on 2 January 2025, HOOKIPA confirms that it has 9,655,022 shares of common stock of $0.0001 par value per share each in issue (“Common Stock”). The ISIN Code of the Common Stock is US43906K2096.

In addition to its Common Stock, HOOKIPA confirms that it has in issue 2,399,517 shares of Class A common stock, 370 shares of Series A convertible preferred stock, 10,800 shares of Series A-1 convertible preferred stock, and 15,268 shares of Series A-2 convertible preferred stock outstanding.

Each holder of Class A common stock has the right to convert each ten shares of Class A common stock into one share of Common Stock at such holder's election, provided that the holder will be prohibited, subject to certain exceptions, from converting Class A common stock into shares of Common Stock if, as a result of such conversion, the holder, together with its affiliates, would own more than 4.99% of the total number of shares of Common Stock then issued and outstanding. Each holder of Series A, Series A-1 and Series A-2 convertible preferred stock has the right to convert each share of Series A, Series A-1 and Series A-2 convertible preferred stock into 100 shares of Common Stock at any time at the holder’s option, provided that the holder will be prohibited, subject to certain exceptions, from converting Series A, Series A-1 and Series A-2 convertible preferred stock into shares of Common Stock if, as a result of such conversion, the holder, together with its affiliates, would own more than 9.99% of the total number of shares of Common Stock then issued and outstanding.

HOOKIPA has also granted 369,070 shares of Common Stock in the form of restricted stock units to certain individuals pursuant to its incentive plans.

HOOKIPA does not hold any ‘Relevant Securities’ (within the meaning of the Code) in treasury.

Enquiries: HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. +43 1 890 63 60 Malte Peters, CEO

Terry Coelho, EVP & CFO IR@hookipapharma.com

Chuck@LifeSciAdvisors.com Moelis & Company

(Financial Adviser to HOOKIPA) +44 (0) 207 634 3500 London

Chris Raff

Simon Chaudhuri

New York

Ashish Contractor



