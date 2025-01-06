Mortgage Brokerage Services Industry Report 2024-2033, Competitive Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co, Federal National Mortgage Association, Wells Fargo, Fairway Independent Mortgage, & Rocket Mortgage

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mortgage Brokerage Services Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mortgage brokerage services market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $93.09 billion in 2023 to $102.55 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to interest rate fluctuations, housing market trends, regulatory changes, economic expansion, and shifts in consumer demand.



The mortgage brokerage services market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $151.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising housing demand, increasing urbanization, low-interest rates, government incentives, and growing disposable income. Major trends expected during this period include AI-driven mortgage processing, the use of blockchain for secure transactions, automated underwriting systems, virtual property tours, and advanced data analytics for customer insights.



The increasing demand for personalized financial guidance is expected to drive growth in the mortgage brokerage services market. Personalized financial guidance involves creating financial strategies and solutions tailored to an individual's specific financial needs and goals. The rise in personalized financial guidance is influenced by various factors, including interest rates, inflation, economic growth, market complexity, and technological advancements.

Mortgage brokerage services serve as intermediaries between borrowers and lenders, offering customized advice based on personal financial situations and long-term objectives. For example, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in April 2024 that employment for personal financial advisors is projected to grow by 13%, from 327,600 in 2022 to 42,000 by 2032, which is significantly faster than the average growth rate for all occupations. Thus, the increasing demand for personalized financial guidance is fueling the growth of the mortgage brokerage services market.



Leading companies in the mortgage brokerage services market are developing innovative offerings, such as brokerage as a service (BAAS), to enhance their services and meet evolving market needs. Brokerage as a service (BAAS) is a modern solution that allows businesses, particularly in the financial sector, to outsource their brokerage operations. This model provides companies with access to a third-party provider's infrastructure and technology, enabling them to offer brokerage services without managing their own brokerage systems.



In April 2023, RESAAS Services Inc., a Canada-based network of real estate professionals, teamed up with Rocket Mortgage Canada to improve the real estate transaction process. This partnership provides real estate agents with access to a streamlined mortgage process, allowing them to quickly pre-qualify clients for optimal mortgage products and competitive rates, thus enhancing the value they offer. Rocket Mortgage Canada is a provider of mortgage brokerage services based in Canada.



North America was the largest region in the mortgage brokerage services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the mortgage brokerage services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the mortgage brokerage services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

