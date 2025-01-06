Ducommun Incorporated Announces Award of Patriot Conduit Harness Order from Bayern-Chemie GmbH

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”), a global supplier of Engineered Products and niche manufacturing services for the aerospace and defense industry, is proud to announce the receipt of a major award for Bayern-Chemie’s Patriot GEM-T rocket motors. This award represents Ducommun’s first order with Bayern-Chemie as a new customer for electronic cable assemblies that will be incorporated into the Patriot GEM-T rocket motor and will be produced at the Company’s world-class engineering and manufacturing performance center in Joplin, Missouri.

“We are thrilled to have earned the trust of Bayern-Chemie, a new customer for Ducommun, and welcome the opportunity to support the needs of our Allies and the warfighter. This is also yet another important milestone for us as we continue to build out our defense business and execute our VISION 2027 Strategy,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “Bayern-Chemie is a great partner and we are committed to deliver value to them, their customers and our shareholders.”

With the addition of this new major award, the Company’s backlog remains at over $1B, which is expected to benefit shareholders for years to come.

About Bayern-Chemie GmbH:

Bayern-Chemie is a wholly owned subsidiary of MBDA and is a world leader in guided missile and space propulsion technology. Bayern-Chemie has more than 60 years of experience in the development and production of variable speed ramjet propulsion systems, high-performance rocket propulsion systems with single and multiple pulse technology, variable speed propulsion systems using gelled propellants and gas generators. We employ approximately 250 people, combining the innovation, strength, flexibility and quick reaction times of a medium-sized business with the clout, professionalism and sustainability of a globally networked group of companies, which makes us a trustworthy and competent partner for tomorrow’s propulsion systems today.

About Ducommun Incorporated:

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit ducommun.com.

