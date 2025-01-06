Global Offshore Upstream Development Expected to Surge by 2028 with Key Contributions from Brazil, Nigeria, and Guyana

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Offshore Upstream Development Outlook, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall crude and natural gas production from offshore fields is expected to grow steadily by 2028. Brazil, Nigeria, and Guyana are expected to be the important countries contributing to the surge in crude and condensate production through upcoming projects. Concurrently, Iran, Qatar, Russia, and Australia are set to spearhead the expansion of natural gas production.
Report Scope
- Offshore oil and gas production outlook by key countries, and key companies for the period 2024 to 2028
- Greenfield offshore projects capital expenditure outlook by key countries, key companies, and field terrain for 2024 to 2028
- Major projects count by key countries and offshore terrain
- Details of key upcoming offshore crude and natural gas projects
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the global offshore oil and gas production outlook for the period 2024 to 2028
- Keep abreast of key upcoming production projects in the region during the outlook period
- Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong oil and gas production, and capex data
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the global offshore upstream sector
Key Topics Covered:
Global Offshore Development Trends
- Key Highlights
- Total Production and Capex Outlook
- Oil and Gas Production Trends
- Oil and Gas Capex Trends
- Greenfield Reserves Development Outlook
- Upcoming Projects Outlook by Type and Terrain
- Latest Project Updates
Oil Development Focus
- Crude & Condensate Production Outlook by Key Countries
- Crude & Condensate Production Outlook by Key Companies
- Key Planned and Announced Crude Oil Projects
Gas Development Focus
- Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Countries
- Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Companies
- Key Planned and Announced Natural Gas Projects
New Expenditure Outlook
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Countries
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Companies
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Terrain
List of Tables
- Key offshore project updates, 2024
- Key upcoming offshore crude oil projects, 2024-2028
- Key upcoming offshore natural gas projects, 2024-2028
List of Figures
- Total offshore oil and gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields 2022-2028
- Offshore development and production capex outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields ($B), 2022-2028
- Offshore crude and condensate production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields, 2022-2028
- Offshore natural gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields, 2022-2028
- Offshore capex outlook of producing, planned, and announced crude oil fields by terrain ($B), 2024-2028
- Offshore capex outlook of producing, planned, and announced natural gas fields by terrain ($B), 2024-2028
- Recoverable reserves of offshore greenfield projects by country, terrain and resource type, 2024-2028
- Global upcoming offshore projects count by key countries, type and terrain, 2024-2028
- Offshore crude and condensate production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields by key countries, 2024-2028
- Offshore crude and condensate production outlook from planned, and announced fields by key countries, 2024-2028
- Crude and condensate production outlook by key companies, 2024-2028
- Crude and condensate production outlook from planned and announced by key companies, 2024-2028
- Offshore natural gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields by key countries, 2024-2028
- Offshore natural gas production outlook from planned, and announced fields by key countries, 2024-2028
- Natural gas production outlook by key companies, 2024-2028
- Natural gas production outlook from planned and announced projects by key companies, 2024-2028
- Capex outlook for major offshore planned and announced projects by key countries ($M), 2024-2028
- Capex outlook for major offshore planned and announced projects by key companies ($M), 2024-2028
- Capex outlook for major offshore planned and announced projects in by terrain ($M), 2024-2028
