Rezolve Ai to Exhibit at NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show in New York City

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in AI-powered retail innovation, announces it will be participating in NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show. The event is being hosted by the National Retail Federation at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in NYC from January 12 – 14, 2025. Rezolve Ai will be exhibiting its AI-powered commerce and retail solutions that enhance efficiency, increase profitability, and engage consumers more effectively in Booth #2418.

In attendance will be Rezolve Ai’s Arthur Yao, Deputy CEO and Jonathan Horemans, General Manager of North America. The Company will showcase its BRAiN Suite of AI-driven retail solutions, including BRAiN Commerce, BRAiN Checkout, and brainpowa LLM (Large Language Model). These solutions work to enable seamless, personalized shopping experiences for retailers worldwide.

The attending executives will also be available to discuss Rezolve Ai’s partnerships with Microsoft and Google, which are focused on integrating Rezolve’s AI solutions into its partners’ technologies to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations, and the Company’s initiative with Tether to democratize cryptocurrency.

NRF 2025 will bring together leaders from the retail industry. The event will feature the latest industry innovations and cutting-edge technologies. Over 5,000 brands and nearly 40,000 people are expected to attend the annual convention. For more information on NRF 2025, visit the event’s website.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is a leader in AI-powered solutions for commerce and retail, focused on transforming customer engagement, streamlining transactions, and driving revenue growth. The company’s BRAiN Suite of products - BRAiN Commerce, BRAiN Checkout, and BRAiN Assistant - harness the power of AI to provide personalized, frictionless shopping experiences and improve business outcomes for retailers and brands worldwide. Partnering with industry giants like Microsoft, and Google, Rezolve is pioneering the future of commerce. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.

