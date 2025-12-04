Rezolve Ai to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events: Fireside Chat Moderated by Maxim and the Northland Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a leader in AI-powered commerce solutions, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor events.

Daniel M. Wagner, Rezolve Ai’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Crispin Lowery, Rezolve Ai’s newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer and former Microsoft executive, will participate in a joint, virtual fireside chat moderated by Maxim on Monday, December 8, 2025 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Mr. Wagner will also attend the Northland Growth Conference to hold one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

Investors who wish to attend the Fireside Chat hosted by Maxim or request a meeting with Rezolve Ai at the Northland conference should contact their representative at the sponsoring investment firm.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Investor Contact

investors@rezolve.com

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040