Upstream Bio to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstream Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPB), a clinical-stage company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders, today announced that Rand Sutherland, MD, MPH, Upstream Bio’s CEO, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 2:15 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Events” tab on the “Investors” page of the Company's website on the day of the event. A replay of the webcast will be posted on the Company's website following the presentation.

About Upstream Bio