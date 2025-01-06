TDECU Celebrates its 70th Anniversary

Houston, TX, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDECU, Houston's largest credit union, is celebrating its 70th anniversary this January. Founded on January 3, 1955, in Lake Jackson by a group of Dow employees, TDECU began with a simple act of kindness—a co-worker needed a loan to buy a refrigerator, and his colleagues pooled their resources to help him. This spirit of community and support has been the foundation of TDECU's mission ever since.

Over the past seven decades, the not-for-profit financial institution has grown significantly, now serving nearly 380,000 members with 35 Member Centers across Texas. As a member-owned cooperative, the credit union has remained committed to its core values and the philosophy of “people helping people.”

"For the past 70 years, our members have been at the heart of every one of our decisions, so this anniversary isn't just about celebrating TDECU; it's about recognizing everyone who helped us get to where we are now,” said TDECU President and CEO Isaac Johnson. “This year is going to be one of the most transformative in our great history, and I am honored to lead TDECU as we celebrate this milestone."

Jason Schneider, TDECU’s Chief Finance Officer, says the credit union has always been a part of his life.

“My grandfather worked as an operator with Dow for years and was one of TDECU’s earliest members,” said Schneider. “TDECU has been like home, even before I joined while studying at the University of Houston. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunities this credit union has provided, both personally and professionally. As we celebrate 70 years of service, I’m proud to be part of a legacy that continues to grow stronger with each passing year.”

A snapshot of major moments in TDECU’s history:

1955: TDECU has 698 Members and $34,162 in assets.

1971: The grand opening celebration of a new 7,800 sq. ft. Member Center in Lake Jackson brings more than 1,100 members.

1985: Inflation soars and banks raise loan interest rates up to 20%. However, TDECU President W.A. “Shorty” Morgan refused to charge more than 12%.

1997: TDECU Website is created. Telephone lending goes 24/7.

2009: TDECU becomes first credit union to release an app for the iPhone.

2014: TDECU partners with University of Houston to improve student financial education and secure naming rights for the football stadium.

2021: TDECU becomes the exclusive credit union for the Houston Texans.

2023: TDECU Cares Foundation launched to provide support for charitable grants, student scholarships and financial wellness.

2024: TDECU breaks ground on new flagship Member Center in Lake Jackson.

Throughout the month of January, we will celebrate key moments from TDECU’s history on our social media channels.

As TDECU looks to the future, it remains dedicated to providing exceptional service and innovative financial solutions to its members. The credit union is excited to continue its legacy of community support and growth for many more years to come.

