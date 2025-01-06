Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 1 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Avg. price Amount Thursday, 2 January 2025 1,500 548.19 822,285 Friday, 3 January 2025 1,600 554.71 887,536 In the period 2 January 2025 - 3 January 2025 3,100 551.56 1,709,821 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,973,013 treasury shares corresponding to 7.89% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

