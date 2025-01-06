Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 1 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Avg. price
|Amount
|Thursday, 2 January 2025
|1,500
|548.19
|822,285
|Friday, 3 January 2025
|1,600
|554.71
|887,536
|In the period 2 January 2025 - 3 January 2025
|3,100
|551.56
|1,709,821
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,973,013 treasury shares corresponding to 7.89% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachment