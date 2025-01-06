AmpliTech Group Announces Receipt of Notice of Allowance for Another Patent For Its LNA Technology

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, today is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued another Notice of Allowance for AmpliTech Group’s patent application related to their MMIC LNA Designs, based on its proprietary low noise technology. The company expects this and other previously announced patent certificates to be issued during Q1 and Q2 of the current fiscal year 2025.

AmpliTech Group continues to solidify its position as a leader in innovation upon the issuance of this additional patent, safeguarding proprietary technology that significantly enhances the performance and efficiency of the company’s MMIC designs. Upon issuance of this latest patent, AmpliTech will proudly hold three pivotal patents that encompass cutting-edge advancements: Cryogenic Amplifiers tailored for the Quantum Computing market, Optimized Front End Modules for 5G radio networks, and revolutionary MMIC designs leveraging proprietary LNA technology for diverse applications.

Upon issuance, these patents further advance AmpliTech's goal to be a market leader in producing systems and components in the rapidly evolving 5G, Quantum Computing, and Satellite communication industries, furthering their strategy to become a key player in these transformative markets both domestically and globally.

Mr. Fawad Maqbool, CEO/CTO of AmpliTech Group, shared: "We are thrilled to announce this milestone achievement in protecting our proprietary technology. It’s a true testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and our team's unmatched expertise in MMIC chip development for 5G, quantum computing, and satellite connectivity applications."

This achievement reflects AmpliTech's unwavering commitment to advancing its product offerings, expanding its intellectual property portfolio, and delivering high-performance solutions that empower its customers to thrive in dynamic, future-forward markets. The company continues its efforts to lead the charge, delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet and exceed the demands of tomorrow’s technologies. For more information about AmpliTech Group, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that this company’s expected receipt of patents in the near future, will lead to immediate or near future orders and to further penetrate Quantum Computing and Public and Private 5G markets. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

