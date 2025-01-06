Editas Medicine to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading gene editing company, today announced that the Company’s President and CEO Gilmore O’Neill, M.B., M.M.Sc., will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, 11:15 a.m. PT / 2:15 p.m. ET in San Francisco, CA.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Editas Medicine website at www.editasmedicine.com. An archived replay will be available on the website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Editas Medicine

As a leading gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas12a and CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of in vivo medicines for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision in vivo gene editing medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.