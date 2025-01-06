Vitaquest Crowns Lychee as the 2025 Supplement Flavor of the Year

WEST CALDWELL, N.J., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitaquest International, an industry-leading contract development and manufacturing organization, has named lychee as the 2025 Supplement Flavor of the Year. Lychee, a small, round fruit with a distinctive red shell and sweet, juicy flesh, is known for its floral taste that draws comparisons to rosewater and strawberries. Vitaquest says that lychee is emerging as a standout flavor in the supplement industry, particularly because of its unique blend of fruity and herbal floral notes. This exotic fruit is quickly gaining popularity in a variety of products, from hydration and energy to functional beverages.

"Lychee has become a commercial success, particularly in hydration products, and we’re seeing a lot more experimentation with this versatile flavor," said Patrick Brueggman, CEO of Vitaquest. "Its distinctive floral notes really set it apart from more common fruit flavors, giving consumers a new and refreshing aromatic experience that resonates well with current trends."





Lychee’s rise in popularity isn’t just limited to the nutraceutical industry. It’s also making waves in the cocktail world, with drinks like lychee martinis becoming popular in bars and restaurants. In fact, Datassential found that the number of lychee items on US menus grew by 24% between 2020 and 2024, noting it is most frequently featured in beverages but is also found paired with desserts and proteins.

According to Kevin Kumetz, Senior Formulator, Product Development at Vitaquest, the crossover appeal of lychee in both fruit and alcohol spaces reflects its broad consumer interest: “The nutraceutical industry often follows trends in the food and beverage sector, and lychee is no exception. It pairs perfectly with hydration, greens, and even energy products, making it a versatile choice for manufacturers."





With more than 45 years of experience as a trusted dietary supplement manufacturer, Vitaquest creates custom-flavored supplement solutions tailored to the needs of clients and their consumers across various delivery formats. Chewable tablets, particularly popular with children, offer a wide array of flavor options. Vitaquest’s in-house flavorists collaborate closely with clients to craft unique flavor profiles for powder supplements, which can be allergen-free, organic, naturally flavored, or sweetened. The company also creates capsules that provide clients with distinctive, easily recognizable products.

The process of selecting Vitaquest's Flavor of the Year involved in-depth conversations with customers about emerging trends and flavor preferences. As more consumers seek new and unique flavor experiences, lychee is poised to lead the way in the nutraceutical space. Its blend of floral and fruity flavors, combined with its versatility across various product categories, give it a unique edge compared to traditional fruit flavors, such as orange or strawberry, making it a natural choice for Vitaquest’s 2025 Supplement Flavor of the Year.

Kumetz notes that floral flavors, such as hibiscus and lavender, have been on the rise over the past year, and lychee fits right into this trend. Lychee’s refreshing, slightly exotic taste offers something different than typical fruit flavors, making it appealing to consumers seeking variety and a calming, sensory experience.





As the demand for functional beverages, probiotic sodas, and stick packs continues to grow, lychee is proving to be a perfect fit with these products. "Lychee shines in any product where color plays a role. It works well in greens, hydration formulas, and even sleep aids, due to its calming floral qualities. A lychee-flavored melatonin drink would be an exciting development in this space," added Kumetz.

Additional 2025 Flavor Trends

While lychee takes the spotlight for 2025, other fruit flavors are expected to trend in the coming year as well. Combinations with strawberry—such as strawberry-watermelon and strawberry-apricot—are forecast to be very popular this year, especially in energy products. Vitaquest anticipates that strawberry will continue to be a year-round favorite, and that interest in guava and mango-guava blends will also be on the rise.

To learn more about Vitaquest and its innovative flavor solutions, visit https://vitaquest.com.

About Vitaquest International

Headquartered in West Caldwell, NJ USA, Vitaquest International is an industry-leading development and commercialization partner for consumer products featuring a broad array of innovative solutions in nutraceutical and functional foods. A leader in the design and development of new, standards-based quality initiatives, a comprehensive commitment to quality – called TotalQ™ – is at the core of Vitaquest as a company. With over 45 years of history, Vitaquest has the market insight, global reach, and scale of operations to support emerging and existing consumer brands from the idea to the store shelf – with flawless execution in every phase.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28da56b5-7d87-4979-9deb-fd7f524efb64

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2f15ef1-1217-497e-8552-52d2445ddb9f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4eaa3320-6a9c-45a6-9e76-d4ea58eb7cb8