The Global Market for Coin-operated Amusement Devices 2025-2030: A Projected $19.4 Billion Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market by Device Type, Player Mode, Power Source, End User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market grew from USD 9.98 billion in 2023 to USD 10.97 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 9.94%, reaching USD 19.39 billion by 2030.

The necessity of such devices is driven by demand for unique, nostalgic, and interactive entertainment experiences. In recent years, their application has extended into hospitality settings like bars and restaurants, adding value through customer engagement while also being a staple in family entertainment centers.





Emerging technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) have broadened the scope, presenting opportunities to enhance player interaction and attract tech-savvy audiences. Influential growth factors include technological advancements, increasing disposable incomes, and a renewed interest in retro-arcade experiences. Modernization efforts, including card-based play systems replacing coins, present another growth trajectory while tapping into digital integration.



However, market limitations such as high equipment and maintenance costs, the proliferation of home gaming consoles, and the shift towards mobile gaming pose significant challenges. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected foot traffic in traditional settings, urging operators to rethink business models and utilize online interactions. Potential opportunities lie in embracing hybrid models combining offline and online gaming, leveraging IoT for data-driven insights, and expanding AR/VR capabilities.

Innovators should focus on developing modular, easily upgradeable devices that integrate seamlessly with diverse payment systems and offer novel experiences. Sustainability and eco-friendly designs are also crucial as environmental considerations gain prominence.

While the traditional nature of the market is rooted in physical interactions, the future lies in seamlessly integrating digital and physical play, ensuring longevity through consumer-engagement strategies, adaptability to trends, and resilience to economic shifts.

Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles.The leading players in the Coin-operated Amusement Devices market, which are profiled in this report, include:

Adrenaline Amusements

Andamiro USA Corp.

Bandai Namco Amusement America Inc.

Bay Tek Entertainment

Benchmark Games

Betson Enterprises

Coastal Amusements Inc.

Elaut USA Inc.

Embed International

H. Betti Industries Inc.

ICE (Innovative Concepts in Entertainment)

Incredible Technologies Inc.

LAI Games

Play Mechanix Inc.

Raw Thrills Inc.

Sega Amusements International Ltd.

Stern Pinball Inc.

TouchMagix Media Pvt. Ltd.

UNIS Technology Ltd.

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Device Type Dance & Music Machines Mechanical Games Merchandiser Games Other Amusement Devices Photobooth Machines Pinball Machines Redemption Games Sports Games Video Games

Player Mode Multi-Player Single Player

Power Source Battery-Operated Electric-Powered Solar-Powered

End User Amusement Parks Arcade Centers Bars and Restaurants Bowling Alleys Family Entertainment Centers Other Commercial Establishments Shopping Malls



Region Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:

Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow? Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market? How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

Coin-operated Amusement Devices Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing consumer disposable income leading to higher spending on entertainment and leisure activities Expansion of amusement parks and family entertainment centers globally boosting market demand Growing demand for nostalgia-driven entertainment options among millennials and generation z consumers

Market Restraints High initial investment and maintenance cost for coin-operated amusement machines in public venues

Market Opportunities Revolutionizing the coin-operated amusement market with sustainable and eco-friendly gaming options Utilizing AI and machine learning for personalized gaming experiences in coin-operated devices Expanding business models through subscription-based access to premium arcade games

Market Challenges Technological competition from alternative advanced technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6bqpv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment