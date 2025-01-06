Industry Research: Premium Finance Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Reaching $51.37 Billion in 2024 - Global Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premium Finance Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Premium finance industry is experiencing a significant upswing with projections indicating a growth from $46.08 billion in 2023 to $51.37 billion in 2024, marking an 11.5% compound annual growth rate. The continued evolution of the premium finance market is set to forge ahead with an anticipated rise to $79.72 billion by 2028, demonstrating a steady CAGR of 11.6%.

This expansion is underpinned by the increasing number of high net worth individuals, growth across luxury goods and services sectors, rising insurance premiums, and escalating interest in asset protection and real estate investments.



Forecast and Future Trends



Emerging trends expected to bolster this growth include technological advancements in digital platforms, innovative financing solutions, enhanced risk assessment, and customer service technologies, as well as growing participation in mobile payment solutions. The market is also expected to benefit from a heightened demand for insurance products and an increase in corporate financing opportunities.



NBFCs Driving Market Growth



A critical element contributing to the momentum of the premium finance market is the robust growth of non-banking financial companies. These entities complement traditional banking services by extending credit to under-represented markets with more agile loan structures, quicker approval times, and attractive rates, improving the accessibility of insurance products for consumers.



Industry Developments



Leading players within the sector are enhancing their offerings through the establishment of extensive financial networks aimed at increasing efficiency and transactional ease. Case in point, the introduction of Finance Connect by a notable insurance technology firm serves to optimize premium financing operations within insurance companies, promoting digital integration and improved financial management.



Furthermore, significant acquisition activities among market players suggest a strategic growth approach, with recent acquisitions aiming to diversify client bases, augment premium finance solutions, and merge organizational expertise—a strategy projected to deliver superior experiences within the insurance domain.



Regional Performance



In 2023, North America represented the dominant force in the premium finance market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth rate in the upcoming period. The market analysis extends across various geographic regions, providing a comprehensive overview of performance and growth dynamics globally.



The Essence of Premium Finance



Premium finance facilitates a mechanism whereby third-party financers help individuals and businesses manage the payment of their insurance premiums, thereby offering a financial buffer by extending the premium payments over an agreed timeframe. The market caters to both life and non-life insurance categories, encompassing an array of services that include credit risk assessments and financial advising on top of insurance loan provisions.



In summary, the premium finance market is on the cusp of an impressive trajectory, driven by the convergence of technological innovation, increased access to credit, and strategic industry consolidation. With the market's consistent growth and the resultant economic implications, stakeholders across the sector maintain a vigilant outlook for opportunities that align with the evolving landscape of premium finance.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $51.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $79.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global



