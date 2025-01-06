Industry Research: Premium Finance Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Reaching $51.37 Billion in 2024 - Global Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premium Finance Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Premium finance industry is experiencing a significant upswing with projections indicating a growth from $46.08 billion in 2023 to $51.37 billion in 2024, marking an 11.5% compound annual growth rate. The continued evolution of the premium finance market is set to forge ahead with an anticipated rise to $79.72 billion by 2028, demonstrating a steady CAGR of 11.6%.

This expansion is underpinned by the increasing number of high net worth individuals, growth across luxury goods and services sectors, rising insurance premiums, and escalating interest in asset protection and real estate investments.

Forecast and Future Trends

Emerging trends expected to bolster this growth include technological advancements in digital platforms, innovative financing solutions, enhanced risk assessment, and customer service technologies, as well as growing participation in mobile payment solutions. The market is also expected to benefit from a heightened demand for insurance products and an increase in corporate financing opportunities.

NBFCs Driving Market Growth

A critical element contributing to the momentum of the premium finance market is the robust growth of non-banking financial companies. These entities complement traditional banking services by extending credit to under-represented markets with more agile loan structures, quicker approval times, and attractive rates, improving the accessibility of insurance products for consumers.

Industry Developments

Leading players within the sector are enhancing their offerings through the establishment of extensive financial networks aimed at increasing efficiency and transactional ease. Case in point, the introduction of Finance Connect by a notable insurance technology firm serves to optimize premium financing operations within insurance companies, promoting digital integration and improved financial management.

Furthermore, significant acquisition activities among market players suggest a strategic growth approach, with recent acquisitions aiming to diversify client bases, augment premium finance solutions, and merge organizational expertise—a strategy projected to deliver superior experiences within the insurance domain.

Regional Performance

In 2023, North America represented the dominant force in the premium finance market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth rate in the upcoming period. The market analysis extends across various geographic regions, providing a comprehensive overview of performance and growth dynamics globally.

The Essence of Premium Finance

Premium finance facilitates a mechanism whereby third-party financers help individuals and businesses manage the payment of their insurance premiums, thereby offering a financial buffer by extending the premium payments over an agreed timeframe. The market caters to both life and non-life insurance categories, encompassing an array of services that include credit risk assessments and financial advising on top of insurance loan provisions.

In summary, the premium finance market is on the cusp of an impressive trajectory, driven by the convergence of technological innovation, increased access to credit, and strategic industry consolidation. With the market's consistent growth and the resultant economic implications, stakeholders across the sector maintain a vigilant outlook for opportunities that align with the evolving landscape of premium finance.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages175
Forecast Period2024 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$51.37 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$79.72 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate11.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Some of the major companies profiled in this Premium Finance market report include:

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  • Wells Fargo & Company
  • Munich Re Group
  • The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.
  • Lincoln National Corporation
  • BNY Mellon Wealth Management
  • Sun Life Financial Inc.
  • Symetra Life Insurance Company
  • Valley National Bancorp
  • Wintrust Financial Corporation
  • Byline Bancorp Inc.
  • FMG Suite LLC
  • IPFS Corporation
  • AgentSync Inc.
  • Parkway Bank & Trust Co.
  • US Premium Finance
  • PayLink Direct
  • Succession Capital Inc.
  • ARI Financial Group
  • ClassicPlan Premium Financing Inc.
  • Agile Premium Finance
  • Colonnade Advisors LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojpaan

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Premium Finance Market Report 2024
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Financial Solution
                            
                            
                                Financial Stability
                            
                            
                                High Net Worth Individual
                            
                            
                                High Net Worth Individuals
                            
                            
                                Risk Management
                            
                            
                                Succession
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data