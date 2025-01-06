VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, Brings its Leading Sports Betting Content to SiriusXM

VSiN channel will be available to SiriusXM listeners starting January 17

SiriusXM and VSiN collaborating on a new exclusive nightly show on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio channel, launching tonight, January 6

LAS VEGAS and NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN , the first media network dedicated to sports betting, will bring its premier sports betting programming back to SiriusXM beginning January 17, 2025. Airing nationwide on SiriusXM channel 158 and on the SiriusXM app, VSiN’s content will bring SiriusXM listeners and sports enthusiasts the expert insights and analysis they need, 24/7.

“We’ve always understood the importance of the SiriusXM platform for sports fans and betting enthusiasts and are thrilled to deliver the unique sports betting content this engaged and growing audience is looking for – straight from the entertainment and gaming capital of the world in Las Vegas,” said Brian Musburger, President and Chief Business Officer at VSiN. “Distribution on SiriusXM is a critical component of our expansion strategy and helps solidify VSiN’s position as the nation’s largest sports betting network.”

VSiN’s dedicated channel will be available to listeners across North America on the SiriusXM radios in their cars and on the SiriusXM app.

In addition to the 24/7 channel, VSiN and SiriusXM are collaborating to produce a new show that will air exclusively on Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82) weeknights from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET. This new show, “VSiN Live on Mad Dog Sports Radio,” hosted by Patrick Meagher and Dustin Swedelson, debuts tonight, January 6, and will deliver sports talk and wagering-focused content to listeners while games are in progress.

“I’m thrilled to be working with the great team at SiriusXM again and excited that this agreement will allow us to collaborate on wagering and fantasy sports content that will entertain their national sports audience,” said Steve Cohen, Executive Vice President, Talent and Programming at VSiN. “A great first example of this collaboration is the daily show we’ll be jointly producing for Mad Dog Sports Radio, and we look forward to delivering additional first-in-class sports talk programming together.”

“The demand for sports wagering content continues to grow and VSiN is a leader in this space,” said Eric Spitz, Vice President of Sports Programming for SiriusXM. “We’re very pleased to offer our listeners access to VSiN shows and personalities 24/7 on their dedicated channel and are excited to work together on a new exclusive show on Mad Dog Sports Radio that will deliver sports fans the kind of smart, insightful content they want and expect.”

VSiN programming previously aired on SiriusXM from 2017 to 2020.

VSiN delivers news, analysis, and insights that bettors and fantasy sports enthusiasts use to make informed wagering and fantasy lineup decisions, with 18+ hours of live linear sports content each day. Featuring some of the industry’s most knowledgeable sports betting and fantasy experts, as well as legendary book makers, VSiN’s goal is to inform and entertain the growing number of Americans betting on sports – whether they’re sharp bettors or new to sports betting. VSiN’s exclusive content sets the stage for the day’s biggest sports betting events and includes expert tips and predictions on college and pro football, college and pro basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, tennis and more.

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on YouTube TV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet Pittsburgh, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, more than 300 terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com, and VSiN.com/Podcasts.

VSiN’s newsroom studio is located in the sportsbook at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

