Global Bakery Topping Industry is set for a Massive US$ 2 billion Valuation by 2034

Rockville, MD, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report released by Fact.MR, the global bakery topping market is estimated to reach a size of US$ 1.47 billion in 2024 and advance at a CAGR of 3.1% over the next ten years (2024 to 2034).

Rising premiumization of food products, growing consumer awareness of low-calorie and fat-free products, and growing consumer demand for traditional snacks are important trends that bakery topping producers are capitalizing on. The rapid growth in demand for confectionery products is one factor driving the market for bakery toppings.

Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market Insights

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10278

Frosted cakes are becoming more and more popular among customers for special occasions such as birthdays and holidays. The growing millennial population's preference for handcrafted pastries and muffins is driving market expansion as well. Since there are more bakeries and cafes in developing countries, there is an increase in the use of bakery toppings. Moreover, high popularity of donuts, cupcakes, and bread rolls is set to contribute to the rising demand for several types of bakery toppings and fillings.

Related Market Projections for 2034

Bakery Enzyme Market US$ 1.73 Billion Baking Ingredient Market US$ 41.48 Billion Non-Dairy Topping Market US$ 2.75 Billion Gluten-free Baking Mix Market US$ 1 Billion





Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for bakery toppings is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is forecasted to increase to a value of US$ 2 billion by 2034.

The market in Japan is expected to reach a size of US$ 95.4 million in 2024.

North America is set to account for a global market share of 23.9% in 2024.

Application of bakery toppings in cookies & biscuits stands at a market value of US$ 631.9 million in 2024.





“The market is benefiting mainly on the back of the high popularity of donuts, cupcakes, and bread rolls in most parts of the world. Adoption of Western eating habits and preferences is another key trend driving the demand for diverse toppings and fillings,” reports a Fact.MR analyst.

Growing Demand for High-Quality, Premium Ingredients in Baked Goods

The bakery sector produces a variety of products, including bread, pastries, cakes, and cookies, catering to diverse consumer tastes. This sector is also boosting the nation’s sales of bakery toppings. Changing consumer preferences and a focus on premium ingredients have led to a growing demand for artisanal and healthier baked goods. In the United States, the increased demand for baked goods is partly due to their accessibility and affordability. The introduction of new products is continuously transforming the bakery sector and further driving the growth of the bakery toppings market.

Key Market Players in the Bakery Topping Industry

The key business leaders as studied in the report include Goodrich Carbohydrates Ltd.; Bakels; Dawn Foods; AAK AB; Agrana; Cargill Inc.; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Barry Callebaut; Tate & Lyle Plc; Associated British Foods plc; Dawn Foods Inc.; Dobla B.V.; ADM; Custom Food Group; Puratos.

Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10278

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the bakery topping market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study details the bakery topping market based on type (icing, frosting, glazing), application (cakes & pastries, cookies & biscuits, donuts, other baked products), and distribution channel (traditional trade, modern trade, industrial, foodservice), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Discover Additional Market Insights from Fact.MR Research

Global Organic Bakery Market projects massive growth as North America organic bakery market reached nearly US$ 2,500 million revenue.

The global frozen bakery products market, valued at USD 31.78 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 58.55 billion by 2033. With a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033, this growth is highlighted in a comprehensive analysis by Fact.MR, a leading provider of market research and competitive intelligence.

The global bakery enzymes market is projected to be valued at USD 1.05 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%, reaching USD 1.73 billion by 2034. Bakery enzymes, which are naturally occurring or tailored proteins, play a crucial role in enhancing various aspects of the baking process, including texture, flavor, and shelf life.



The global bakery goods manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 403.35 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5%, reaching USD 517.85 billion by 2034. Rising consumer demand for unique and diverse flavors is driving bakery producers to innovate with artisanal ingredients, premium-quality offerings, and distinctive tastes.

The global gluten replacer market is valued at USD 523.24 million in 2023 and is projected to exceed USD 1 billion by 2033, growing at a robust CAGR of 6.7%, according to a recent report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence firm. Gluten replacers are designed to replicate the texture, binding, and elasticity found in gluten-containing products.

About the Food and Beverage Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned food and beverages team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the food and beverages industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.