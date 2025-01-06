Collapsible Tube Packaging Market Set to Reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2032, Driven by Consumer Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Collapsible Tube Packaging Market size was estimated at USD 1.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Rising Demand for Sustainability Drives Growth in the Collapsible Tube Packaging Market

The collapsible tube packaging market is gaining momentum due to the increasing demand for sustainable, convenient, and practical packaging solutions across various industries. A key driver for this growth is the rising consumer preference for eco-friendly packaging, leading manufacturers to prioritize recyclable, biodegradable, and environmentally safe materials. Collapsible tubes are particularly attractive because they offer benefits like ease of use, portability, and the ability to dispense products with precision, reducing waste and spillage. Industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages are increasingly turning to collapsible tubes for their product packaging needs, as they offer an ideal solution for both liquid and semi-solid formulations.





Collapsible Tube Packaging Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.1 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.3% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Material Type (Laminated Tubes, Plastic Tubes, Aluminum Tubes)

• By Product Type (Squeeze tubes, Twist tubes)

• By Application (Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Cleaning products) Key Drivers • The collapsible tube packaging market is growing rapidly, driven by demand for lightweight, convenient, and sustainable solutions in the personal care and cosmetics industry.

The collapsible tube packaging market is growing due to rising demand for eco-friendly, convenient, and sustainable packaging, with trends focusing on recyclable materials and ease of use across industries.

The collapsible tube packaging market is experiencing robust growth, driven primarily by the rising demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. As sustainability becomes a central focus for both consumers and industries, there has been a marked shift toward recyclable, biodegradable, and environmentally safe materials in packaging. This demand for greener options is compelling manufacturers to innovate with new materials that are not only sustainable but also durable and lightweight. Additionally, collapsible tubes offer significant convenience advantages, such as easy portability, controlled dispensing, and minimal spillage, making them ideal for industries like cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages.

Dominance of Laminated and Squeeze Tubes in the Collapsible Tube Packaging Market: Material and Product Type Trends in 2023

By Material Type: The Laminated Tubes segment dominated the collapsible tube packaging market with a share of over 38% in 2023. This dominance stems from the tubes' ability to effectively protect their contents, making them ideal for cosmetics, food, and personal care products. Laminated tubes combine materials like plastic and aluminum to preserve product freshness and extend shelf life. Their strength, versatility, and aesthetic appeal further contribute to their popularity among manufacturers. This combination of practical and visual benefits has cemented laminated tubes as a preferred packaging solution in various industries.

By Product Type: The Squeeze Tubes segment accounted for more than 65% of the market share in 2023, with this trend expected to continue due to the lightweight, durable, and leak-proof characteristics of plastic squeeze tubes. These tubes are commonly used in personal care, healthcare, and oral care products, where their collapsible design ensures efficient dispensing of ointments, creams, and similar products.

North America Led Collapsible Tube Packaging Market in 2023, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America led the collapsible tube packaging market in 2023, holding over 42% of the market share. This leadership is driven by the region's advanced manufacturing capabilities and the presence of key packaging industry players. High demand from sectors such as cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceuticals has significantly contributed to market growth. North America’s efficient distribution networks and robust infrastructure further enhance the supply chain, ensuring high-quality packaging solutions are readily available.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for collapsible tube packaging, driven by rapid industrialization and growing demand from emerging economies like China and India. A key factor is the expanding consumer base in sectors like cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the increasing awareness of environmental issues and the shift towards sustainable packaging solutions are significant drivers of market growth. Eco-conscious consumers are increasingly seeking cost-effective, eco-friendly packaging options, which aligns with the region's push toward sustainability.





Recent Development

In July 31, 2024: The global demand for laminated tubes in personal care, food, pharma, and industrial packaging is growing, with the oral care sector making up 70% of production. Laminated tubes offer excellent barrier properties, customizable designs, and superior sealability for longer shelf life.

