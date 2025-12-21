Security Advisory Services Market Set to Hit USD 62.24 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Cyber Threat Complexity and Risk Management Needs | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Security Advisory Services Market Size is valued at USD 19.41 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 62.24 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 15.69%% over 2026-2033.

According to the Security Advisory Services Market analysis many organizations find it challenging to manage supply-chain attacks, ransomware, phishing, and advanced persistent threats (APTs) with solely in-house IT teams due to the sharp increase in the frequency and sophistication of cyberthreats.





The U.S. Security Advisory Services Market size is USD 5.26 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 16.57 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.45% during 2026-2033.

Growing cyberthreats, stricter regulations, and widespread enterprise cloud adoption are driving the U.S. security advisory services market. With the help of cutting-edge IT infrastructure and expanding digital transformation projects, businesses in the government, healthcare, and financial sectors make significant investments in risk assessment, compliance consulting, and cybersecurity strategy services.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Service Type

In 2025, Penetration Testing led the market with a share of 32.40% as organizations prioritize identifying vulnerabilities before cyberattacks occur. CISO Advisory & Support is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 18.60% driven by rising demand for strategic guidance, executive-level cybersecurity planning, and risk management.

By Deployment Mode

In 2025, On-Premise led the market with a share of 57.10% favored by enterprises requiring strict control over sensitive data, regulatory compliance, and internal security protocols. Cloud-Based is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 17.30% driven by scalability, cost-efficiency, and remote accessibility.

By Enterprise Type

In 2025, Large Enterprises led the market with a share of 64.20% leveraging security advisory services to protect complex IT infrastructure, manage compliance, and address high-value cyber risks. SMEs is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 16.10% fueled by increasing cyberattack threats and limited in-house expertise.

By Industry

In 2025, BFSI led the market with a share of 28.90% due to stringent regulations, high-value digital assets, and exposure to cyberattacks. Healthcare is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 17.80% driven by digital health adoption, electronic medical records, and telemedicine expansion.

Regional Insights:

The North America dominated the security advisory services market in 2025E, with over 38.10% revenue share, due to high cybersecurity spending, stringent regulatory compliance requirements, and the presence of leading service providers. The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 16.79%, fueled by rapid digital transformation, rising internet penetration, and increasing cyberattack incidents.

Rising Cyberattacks and Increasing Enterprise Vulnerability is Augmenting Market Expansion Globally

One of the main forces behind security advisory services market growth is the rise in advanced cyberthreats that target businesses of all sizes is driving market expansion. Organizations are coping with enormous amounts of sensitive data spread across cloud environments, mobile platforms, and dispersed networks as a result of the worldwide acceleration of digital transformation. Businesses are now more susceptible to ransomware, phishing, identity fraud, and advanced persistent threats (APTs) due to the increased attack surface. The need for specialized advisory services including risk assessment, compliance management, security audits, and threat mitigation is growing quickly as businesses struggle with a lack of internal cybersecurity expertise.

Key Players:

IBM Corporation

Accenture plc

Deloitte

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

KPMG International Cooperative

Ernst & Young (EY)

Cisco Systems

DXC Technologies

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Verizon

Rapid7, Inc.

NCC Group plc

Dimension Data

Kudelski Security

Security Compass

eSentire, Inc.

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

McAfee

Capgemini

Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , Deloitte announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to co deliver expanded cybersecurity advisory services, including cloud security and risk management, enhancing its consulting security portfolio.

, Deloitte announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to co deliver expanded cybersecurity advisory services, including cloud security and risk management, enhancing its consulting security portfolio. In June 2025, DXC announced a new advisory service tailored for government agencies in Australia expanding into public sector cybersecurity advisory and compliance consulting.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Regulatory & Environmental Compliance Metrics – helps you evaluate compliance rates with ISO 27001, NIST, GDPR, HIPAA, and regional security laws, along with adoption of green IT policies, secure IT asset disposal, and low-emission security operations.

– helps you evaluate compliance rates with ISO 27001, NIST, GDPR, HIPAA, and regional security laws, along with adoption of green IT policies, secure IT asset disposal, and low-emission security operations. Capacity Utilization & Service Delivery Intensity – helps you assess utilization levels of major security consulting firms by tracking engagement volumes across risk assessments, audits, and compliance services, indicating demand–supply balance and pricing leverage.

– helps you assess utilization levels of major security consulting firms by tracking engagement volumes across risk assessments, audits, and compliance services, indicating demand–supply balance and pricing leverage. Cross-Border Service & Supply Chain Risk Exposure – helps you identify dependence on cross-border delivery of cyber and physical security services, highlighting geopolitical, data sovereignty, and regulatory risks affecting global service continuity.

– helps you identify dependence on cross-border delivery of cyber and physical security services, highlighting geopolitical, data sovereignty, and regulatory risks affecting global service continuity. Technological Adoption & Infrastructure Modernization – helps you analyze CAPEX trends in security infrastructure, advisory platforms, and tools, including adoption of cloud-based security operations centers and advanced analytics for threat assessment.

– helps you analyze CAPEX trends in security infrastructure, advisory platforms, and tools, including adoption of cloud-based security operations centers and advanced analytics for threat assessment. Investment Activity & Return On Services – helps you track M&A activity, strategic cybersecurity partnerships, global expansion initiatives, and ROI achieved from security advisory offerings across enterprise segments.

– helps you track M&A activity, strategic cybersecurity partnerships, global expansion initiatives, and ROI achieved from security advisory offerings across enterprise segments. Competitive Landscape & ESG Positioning – helps you benchmark leading security advisory providers based on service portfolios, regional reach, growth strategies, ESG certifications, and sustainability-aligned security governance practices.

