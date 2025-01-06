Thermic Fluids Market to Reach USD 16.3 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Applications in Renewable Energy and Manufacturing Sectors | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Thermic Fluids Market Size was valued at USD 11.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

The thermic fluids market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increased industrialization, renewable energy adoption, and advancements in heat transfer technologies. According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the International Energy Agency (IEA), the demand for energy-efficient systems rose significantly in 2023 due to stricter regulations and rising energy consumption in industrial sectors. Governments worldwide are heavily investing in renewable energy projects, where thermic fluids play a critical role in heat transfer processes, such as in concentrated solar power (CSP) and geothermal systems. Companies like Dow Inc. are expanding their capacities with initiatives like a $200 million investment in eco-friendly fluids, underscoring the shift toward low-carbon technologies. Additionally, policies promoting green technologies, such as tax rebates and subsidies, are accelerating market demand, particularly in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, where infrastructure development and energy efficiency are key priorities. This dynamic landscape positions the thermic fluids market for significant expansion, supported by industrial growth and sustainability-driven innovations.





Download PDF Sample of Thermic Fluids Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4887

Key Companies:

BASF SE (Lutron HF 1, Therminol 55)

Dow Chemical (DOWFROST, Therminol VP-1)

ExxonMobil (Mobiltherm 603, Mobiltherm 603)

Shell (Shell Heat Transfer Fluid, Shell Turbo Oil)

BP (Energy Transfer Fluid, Thermic Fluid for Heat Transfer)

Apar Industries Ltd. (THERMIC Fluid, Therminol VP-1)

Dynalene Inc. (Dynalene HTF, Dynalene HTF Pro)

Eastman Chemical Co. (Therminol, Eastman Thermic Fluid)

Lubrizol Corp. (Thermal Fluid, TransaCool)

Peter Huber Kaltemaschinenbau AG (Huber Thermic Fluids, Glycol-based Heat Transfer Fluids)

Castrol (Castrol Industrial Heat Transfer Fluids, Castrol Heat Transfer Oil)

Thermic Fluids Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 11.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 16.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.9% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Mineral Oils, Silicone-based, Aromatic, Glycol-based, Others)

• By Application Type (Oil & Gas, Food Processing, Laser CNC, Chemicals Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing, Plastics, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)) Key Drivers • Thermic fluids are widely used for heat transfer in the oil and gas sector, particularly in refinery processes and chemical plants. As global energy demands rise, the market for thermic fluids continues to expand in this industry.

• The growing trend of using thermic fluids in CSP applications, due to their ability to store and transfer heat efficiently, is driving market growth. As renewable energy projects expand, especially in regions like Europe and Asia-Pacific, demand for thermic fluids is expected to rise.

If You Need Any Customization on Thermic Fluids Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4887

What are the growth factors of the Thermic Fluids market?

The growing use of thermic fluids in concentrated solar power (CSP) plants has significantly driven market expansion, as CSP systems rely on efficient heat transfer solutions.

Industries like chemicals, oil & gas, and food processing require advanced thermal management, boosting the adoption of thermic fluids for enhanced productivity and efficiency.

Stringent regulations on industrial emissions and energy consumption have prompted manufacturers to adopt thermic fluids for improved operational sustainability.

Which segment dominated the Thermic Fluids Market?

In 2023, the oil & gas sector dominated the thermic fluids market with a 23% share, driven by their critical role in applications like enhanced oil recovery, refining, and transporting heat-sensitive materials. The rising global demand for oil, particularly in developing markets, coupled with advancements in oil extraction technologies, has fueled the need for efficient heat transfer in remote and offshore drilling operations. Countries such as the United States, Saudi Arabia, and China are leading in oil production, further driving the demand for thermic fluids capable of withstanding high-stress conditions. Additionally, stringent safety and efficiency regulations in the oil and gas industry are expected to continue boosting the market's growth.

Trend Analysis in the Thermic Fluids Market

The Thermic Fluids market has witnessed a shift toward the adoption of bio-based and environmentally friendly thermic fluids. This trend is fueled by stringent environmental policies and growing consumer awareness. Additionally, the integration of IoT and AI in monitoring thermal systems has enhanced efficiency, further driving market growth. Another notable trend is the collaboration between manufacturers and renewable energy developers to optimize fluid performance in high-temperature applications.

What Are the Opportunities of the Thermic Fluids Market?

With rapid industrialization in Asia-Pacific and Africa, the demand for thermic fluids is expected to increase significantly, offering untapped growth opportunities.

The development of eco-friendly thermic fluids presents opportunities to cater to industries with strict environmental regulations, such as food and pharmaceuticals.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the thermic fluids market with a 46% revenue share, driven by rapid industrialization, government support for energy efficiency, and a growing focus on renewable energy. Countries like China and India are key contributors, with policies promoting thermic fluids in solar thermal power, chemical processing, and HVAC. China's 14th Five-Year Plan emphasizes carbon reduction and energy conservation, boosting demand for thermic fluids in renewable energy. Government subsidies and energy-efficient technology programs further fuel growth across sectors like manufacturing, automotive, and food processing, ensuring the region’s continued dominance in the market.

The thermic fluids market is growing due to industrialization, energy efficiency demands, and renewable energy projects, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. The oil and gas sector remains a key driver, with companies like Dow Inc. investing in high-performance fluids for offshore drilling. Government policies promoting energy-efficient technologies further support market expansion, especially in emerging economies.

Buy Full Research Report on Thermic Fluids Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4887

Recent Developments

June 2023: Dow Inc. partnered with an oil and gas company to supply high-performance heat transfer fluids for a new offshore drilling project in the Gulf of Mexico. This collaboration reflects the growing demand for thermic fluids in the oil and gas sector and Dow's continued investment in the industry.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

Market Definition

Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

Market Overview

Regional Synopsis

Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

Top-Down Approach

Bottom-up Approach

Data Validation

Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

Market Driving Factors Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

Production Capacity and Utilization, by Country, by Type, 2023

Feedstock Prices, by Country, by Type, 2023

Regulatory Impact, by Country, by Type, 2023

Metrics: Emissions Data, Waste Management Practices, and Sustainability Initiatives, by Region

Innovation and R&D, by Type, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

List of Major Companies, By Region

Market Share Analysis, By Region

Product Benchmarking

Strategic Initiatives

Technological Advancements

Market Positioning and Branding

7. Thermic Fluids Market Segmentation, By Product

8. Thermic Fluids Market Segmentation, By Application Type

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4887

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.