Press Release – No. 1 / 2025

Zealand Pharma to present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13th

Copenhagen, Denmark, January 6, 2025 – Zealand Pharma A/S (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announced that Chief Executive Officer, Adam Steensberg, will present an overview of the company at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA at 2:15 p.m. PT (11:15 p.m. CET) on Monday, January 13, 2025.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the investor section of the company’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/investors/events-presentations/ where a recording of the webcast will also be archived after the event.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Contact:

Adam Lange (Investors)

Investor Relations Officer

Email: alange@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Anna Krassowska, PhD (Media and Investors)

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Email: akrassowska@zealandpharma.com