JLab Releases Go Lux ANC Wireless On-Ear Headphones Along with New Colors to Popular Go Pop ANC True Wireless Earbuds

Carlsbad, California, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab, a leader in personal audio technology, proudly introduces the Go Lux ANC On-Ear Headphones at CES 2025®, an entry level addition to the brands’ popular Lux line of headphones. In addition, JLab is also welcoming brand new colorways for the popular Go Pop ANC True Wireless Earbuds.

Go Lux ANC was created to provide a new benchmark in audio excellence for on-ear wireless headphones at only $49.99. These sleek and compact headphones seamlessly blend innovation, style and Lab-quality sound, ensuring an immersive listening experience. Whether you're a city commuter or Zen seeker, Hybrid Active Noise Canceling and customization features via the JLab App produce an audio sanctuary. Indulge in your favorite tunes or podcasts in ultimate comfort with Cloud Foam™ earpads and headband, ensuring a listening experience that's worth every penny. The Go Lux ANC rounds out the family of noise canceling headphones which includes the Epic Lux Lab Edition, and JBuds Lux ANC.

For those who love earbuds for their compact carry and are looking to make a statement, the Go Pop ANCs new transparent colorways will catch the eye of fellow tastemakers looking to express their style.

Go Lux ANC Wireless On-Ear Headphones

In addition to Lab-quality sound, these headphones offer hybrid active noise cancellation of up to 30dB and Be Aware modes, along with LabShare mode, to pair any Lux headphones together to listen to on one device. Not to leave content lovers out, the Go Lux headphones include a “Movie Mode”, providing low latency pairing to watch TV and movies.

Key Features Include:

Bluetooth 5.4 (400 mAh) for improved connection, battery life, audio quality and wider range

Customizable listening and control experiences with the JLab App

Compatibility with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair to quickly pair your headphones

A lightweight foldable design with ultra plush Cloud Foam Earbuds for added comfort

2-mic ENC for a total of 4 microphones for crystal clear calls

USB Type-C Charging with cable

Fast charge compatibility

Available in Black, Cloud White, Sage, and Mauve

Model GO Lux ANC JBL Tune 510BT Sony WH-CH520 Price $49 $49 $59 Playtime 70 hours 40 hours 50 hours Driver 40mm 32mm 30mm Bluetooth 5.4 5 5.2 Codecs SBC, AAC SBC SBC, AAC ANC Hybrid NONE NONE Transparency Mode Be Aware - - Sound Modes EQ4 + Lab Spatial Audio JBL Pure Bass Custom EQ + 360 Audio Sharing Technology LabShare N/A N/A Microphones 5 Mics / 3-mic ENC 1-mic 1-mic App Support Yes N/A Yes



Go Pop ANC True Wireless Earbuds New Transparent Colorways

Currently available in black, fuchsia and teal, JLab’s Go Pop ANC True Wireless Earbuds are bringing back a retro vibe with three new transparent colors in blue, green and purple. Users can enjoy every day true wireless with active noise cancelation and 24+ hours of playtime and let the outside noise in with Be Aware mode. Customize the sound and controls via the JLab app.

Availability & Price

The Go Lux ANC Headphones are priced at $49.99 and will be available for order on JLab.com starting January 6th, 2025, with shipping expected to begin on January 30th, 2025. Go Pop ANC True Wireless Earbuds transparent colors will be available for pre-order for $29.99 USD starting January 6th, 2025, with shipping expected to begin on January 30th.

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we’re innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we’ve been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005. For more information, visit www.jlab.com.

