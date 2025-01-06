Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 38,549 Ageas shares in the period from 30-12-2024 until 03-01-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|30-12-2024
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31-12-2024
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|01-01-2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|02-01-2025
|21,914
|1,028,850
|46.95
|46.60
|47.20
|03-01-2025
|16,635
|785,425
|47.22
|47.02
|47.34
|Total
|38,549
|1,814,275
|47.06
|46.60
|47.34
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,603,162 shares for a total amount of EUR 76,814,227. This corresponds to 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
