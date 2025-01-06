Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 38,549 Ageas shares in the period from 30-12-2024 until 03-01-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
30-12-2024000.000.000.00
31-12-2024000.000.000.00
01-01-2025000.000.000.00
02-01-202521,9141,028,85046.9546.6047.20
03-01-202516,635785,42547.2247.0247.34
Total38,5491,814,27547.0646.6047.34

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,603,162 shares for a total amount of EUR 76,814,227. This corresponds to 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

