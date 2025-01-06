Swift Navigation and Quectel Partner to Unlock the Next Generation of Location-Based Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, a leader in precise GNSS technology, and Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, have joined forces to enable centimeter accurate positioning across diverse industries. The collaboration integrates Swift’s Skylark® Precise Positioning Service with Quectel’s suite of high-precision GNSS modules to enable accurate, reliable precision across a remarkably broad range of use cases.

Skylark, a cloud-based GNSS corrections service, improves standard GNSS accuracy from several meters to just a few centimeters. It uses advanced atmospheric modeling and a carrier-grade network to offer reliable, scalable, and high-integrity precision at a highly competitive price point.

Already awarded programs to enable precise location in more than 10 million ADAS-enabled and autonomous vehicles worldwide, Skylark is now available in three variants – Skylark Cx, Skylark Nx RTK, and Skylark Dx – each designed to meet specific industry requirements. Paired with Quectel’s portfolio of modules, it unlocks a wide variety of industry applications.

Targeted Applications and Benefits

Quectel’s GNSS modules, such as the LG69T with integrated IMUs, combined with Skylark Cx, deliver lane-level accuracy for intelligent driving systems, enhancing safety and reliability in autonomous navigation. Outdoor Robotics: For autonomous robots like robotic lawnmowers, the LG290P module paired with Skylark Nx RTK provides centimeter-level accuracy, enabling precise operation in dynamic environments.

With dead-reckoning capabilities, Quectel’s LC29H module and Skylark Dx achieve decimeter-level accuracy, ensuring continuous tracking for e-bikes and scooters even in dense urban areas. Drones: The LG290P module, featuring long RTK baseline support and a 20Hz update rate, paired with Skylark Nx RTK, delivers pinpoint accuracy for fast-moving drone applications, enhancing orientation and navigation.

Integration Highlights

Quectel’s LG290P and LC29H GNSS module series exemplify the power of this partnership. The LG290P is the industry’s first quad-band GNSS module, designed to deliver high performance for the most demanding applications, ensuring exceptional RTK availability and quality even in challenging environments. When paired with Skylark Nx RTK, the LG290P achieves the instantaneous centimeter-level accuracy needed to ensure the precision required for applications such as precision agriculture, robotic lawn mowers, surveying, and personal robots.

The LC29H module is a dual-band multi-constellation solution with optional dead-reckoning capabilities that supports seamless integration with all Skylark variants and comes in a standard 12.2mm × 16.0mm footprint. Developers can effortlessly transition from standard positioning to high-precision GNSS without hardware changes, while choosing the Skylark variant that meets their specific requirement for accuracy, coverage, power consumption, and cost.

Executive Quotes

Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions: “Quectel is dedicated to delivering industry-leading positioning solutions to our customers. By integrating Skylark’s advanced GNSS corrections with our high-precision modules, we are empowering developers with flexible, cost-effective options to bring precision positioning to a wide variety of applications

Timothy Harris, CEO and Co-Founder of Swift Navigation: “Our partnership with Quectel highlights how collaboration can drive innovation and solve complex challenges across industries. Together, we are integrating Skylark’s precise GNSS corrections with Quectel’s high-precision modules to enable the next wave of location-based technologies for mass-market adoption.”

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is at the forefront of transforming how we navigate and understand the world. Its precise positioning solutions enable centimeter-level mapping, tracking, and navigation, unlocking vehicle autonomy, industrial automation, and digital innovation across global industries. Leading organizations leverage Swift’s technology to enhance safety, deploy autonomous vehicles and equipment, optimize logistics, and power next-generation mobile applications. Learn more about Swift Navigation’s pioneering work towards a safer and more connected future at swiftnav.com

ABOUT QUECTEL

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 5,600 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules as well as antennas and services. With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world. For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

