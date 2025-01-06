Voltalia SA: 2025 financial communication calendar

2025 financial communication calendar
Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, releases its 2025 financial communication calendar
|Date
|Event
|January 29, 2025
|Q4 2024 Turnover (after market close)
|March 13, 2025
|2024 Full-year results (before market open)
|April 29, 2025
|Q1 2025 Turnover (after market close)
|May 15, 2025
|Annual general meeting
|July 23, 2025
|Q2 2025 Turnover (after market close)
|September 04, 2025
|2025 Half-year results (before market open)
|0ctober 22, 2025
|Q3 2025 Turnover (after market close)
Next on the agenda: Q4 2024 turnover, January 29, 2025 (after market close)
|About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
|Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.1 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.2 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.
A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.
With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.
Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings.
