Tone Skuterud appointed EVP People, Organisation and Sustainability

(Oslo, 7 January 2025) – Tone Skuterud has been appointed Executive Vice President for the new staff area People, Organisation, and Sustainability at Statkraft. Skuterud is currently Chief Transformation Officer at Telenor Norway and has previously worked twelve years at Statkraft. She will assume the position no later than 1 April 2025.

"I am delighted that Tone Skuterud has accepted the critical role of leading our new staff area dedicated to people, organisation, and sustainability. These areas are essential to Statkraft’s ability to deliver on our strategic priorities, including to deliver on a sustainability strategy that differentiates Statkraft in the green transition. Tone’s extensive experience in governance, HR, and sustainability will be invaluable in achieving these goals. I look forward to welcoming her back to Statkraft and to my corporate management team," says Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, President and CEO of Statkraft.

Tone Skuterud has extensive leadership experience within the telecommunications and energy sectors, having held several key management roles at Telenor since joining the Norwegian telecom giant in 2017. Currently serving as Chief Transformation Officer at Telenor Norway, she previously spent four years in Telenor Asia's management team based in Singapore. With regional responsibility spanning across Telenor’s businesses in Asian countries, she held the roles of Senior Vice President (SVP) Leadership and Culture, as well as SVP Governance and Sustainability. She has also been SVP for Internal Audit and Investigation.

Prior to her tenure at Telenor, Skuterud spent 12 years at Statkraft, where her responsibilities included serving as SVP Financial Reporting, Accounting, and Strategic Finance, Senior Advisor Corporate Strategy, as well as SVP Corporate Audit. Her earlier career includes financial roles at Ernst & Young and Microsoft. Skuterud holds a Master’s degree (MSc) in Business and Economics from BI Norwegian Business School, and an Executive MBA in Strategic Management from The Norwegian School of Economics (NHH).

"I am honoured to take on this new role at Statkraft, one of Norway's most valuable and value-creating companies, and an organisation I deeply respect. It feels like coming home. The integration of people, organisation, and sustainability is vital for driving organisational success and ensuring long-term value creation. I look forward to collaborating with colleagues across the company to strengthen Statkraft’s ability to meet its strategic goals and uphold its commitment to sustainability and stakeholder expectations," says Tone Skuterud.

Statkraft’s new group management team finalised

Tone Skuterud will assume the position of Executive Vice President, People, Organisation, and Sustainability on 1 April at the latest. Her appointment completes Statkraft’s new Group management team and updated organisational structure, announced by CEO and President Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal in October.

"My new corporate management team reflects a deliberate focus on bringing together a diverse range of experience and expertise, including leaders with extensive backgrounds from both Statkraft and other leading organisations. The team combines four nationalities, a balanced mix of five women and four men, and people with broad experience both from Norway and internationally, and I am confident that this team will make a significant contribution to Statkraft’s development going forward," adds Vartdal.

From 1 January 2025, Statkraft’s group management team will comprise the following members:

Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, President and CEO

Hallvard Granheim, EVP Markets

Pål Eitrheim, EVP Nordics (joining 1 June at the latest)

Barbara Flesche, EVP Europe

Fernando De Lapuerta, EVP International

Ingeborg Dårflot, EVP Technology and Project Delivery

Anna Nord Bjercke, EVP and CFO

Henrik Nissen Sætness, EVP Corporate Development

Tone Skuterud, EVP People, Organisation, and Sustainability (joining 1 April at the latest)

Until Pål Eitrheim and Tone Skuterud formally assume their roles, Dag Smedbold is Acting EVP Nordics, and Henrik Nissen Sætness will serve as Acting EVP People, Organisation, and Sustainability.



For further information, please contact:

Media Spokesperson Lars Magnus Günther, tel: +47 91 24 16 36, e-mail: lars.gunther@statkraft.com

VP External Communications Torbjørn Steen, tel: +47 911 66 888, e-mail: torbjorn.steen@statkraft.com

or www.statkraft.com

About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has around 7,000 employees in more than 20 countries.





Attachment