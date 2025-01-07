Global Ginger Oil Market Projected to Reach USD 539.6 Million by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand in Personal Care and Wellness Sectors | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ginger oil market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 303.6 million in 2024 to USD 539.6 million by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Ginger is a perennial herb that is used as a spice, preservative, and medicinal. Its subterranean stem, or rhizome, is known as ginger. Ginger root is used to make the spiciness, warmth, and stimulating oil known as ginger oil. It is used to treat inflammation, respiratory issues, nausea, menstruation problems, and upset stomachs. It is also known as "the oil of empowerment" and is used in aromatherapy to promote feelings of confidence and bravery

Key Market Drivers:

Expanding Applications Across Industries: Ginger oil's utilization in aromatherapy, food and beverages, and personal care products is on the rise. Its energizing and stress-relieving properties make it a popular choice in aromatherapy, while its natural flavoring attributes cater to the clean-label trend in the food and beverage industry. Additionally, its anti-aging and antimicrobial properties are driving its incorporation into personal care products.

"Technological advancements in ginger oil extraction, such as CO2, ultrasound, and microwave-assisted methods, are revolutionizing production by improving efficiency, yield, and product quality. These innovations enable manufacturers to meet the growing demand for high-quality, eco-friendly products, while reducing costs. As small producers gain access to cost-effective systems, market competition intensifies, further expanding the ginger oil market. The future integration of AI and zero-waste processes will enhance sustainability, driving profitability and long-term growth in the sector", - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights





Category Wise Insights

How Ginger Oil is extracted by solvent extraction process?

Ginger oil is extracted from the underground rhizome of the ginger plant, Zingiber officinale. It is a popular ingredient in many culinary and medicinal products due to its strong aroma, warm taste, and health benefits. Extracting ginger oil involves a process known as solvent extraction which uses an organic solvent to extract the essential oil from ginger root.

Solvent extraction begins with soaking the dried or fresh ginger in the solvent for several hours. This allows for the active components of the ginger to dissolve into it. Once this has happened, all solid residue is removed using a strainer or filter. The liquid extract then goes through evaporation where all solvents are evaporated away leaving only pure ginger oil behind. This extracted oil can then be used in various culinary and medicinal applications such as aromatherapy, massage therapy, perfumes, and skincare products.

What is the use of Ginger Oil in the food and beverage industry?

Ginger oil is a commonly used essential oil in the food and beverage industry. It has been used for centuries in Asian and Middle Eastern cuisine, as well as for medicinal purposes. This oil has become increasingly popular due to its unique flavor, aroma, and health benefits.

Ginger oil can be used to enhance the flavor of both sweet and savory dishes. It is often added to soups, stews, and marinades sauces, curries, cookies, and cakes for an extra spicy kick. The pungent flavor also pairs well with tea, coffee, and cocktails such as mojitos and margaritas. Additionally, ginger oil can be added to lip balms, body lotions, and other beauty products for its soothing properties.

Growth Drivers for the Ginger Oil Market

Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Products Fuels Market Expansion

The increasing consumer preference for natural, organic, and clean-label products is a key driver of the ginger oil market. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly seeking alternatives to synthetic remedies, boosting demand for ginger oil in wellness and therapeutic applications.

U.S. Market Growth: Natural and organic product sales in the United States reached USD 302 billion in 2023, with a projected growth rate of 5.1% in 2024. This trend opens up financial opportunities for manufacturers of sustainably sourced, chemical-free ginger oil products.



Expanding Applications Across Aromatherapy, Food, and Personal Care

Ginger oil is finding wider applications in aromatherapy, food and beverage industries, and personal care products, further driving market growth.

Aromatherapy Demand : Known for its energizing and stress-relieving properties, ginger oil is increasingly popular in wellness treatments.

: Known for its energizing and stress-relieving properties, ginger oil is increasingly popular in wellness treatments. Food and Beverage : The growing demand for herbal teas and functional snacks has enhanced ginger oil’s role as a natural flavoring agent in clean-label products.

: The growing demand for herbal teas and functional snacks has enhanced ginger oil’s role as a natural flavoring agent in clean-label products. Personal Care Growth: Ginger oil’s use in anti-aging and antimicrobial products is driving demand in skincare, with nearly 70% of U.S. consumers aged 18–29 preferring organic skincare products infused with ginger oil.



Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Sourcing Boost Ginger Oil Popularity

As consumers prioritize products with low carbon footprints, the sustainable sourcing of ginger and the biodegradable nature of ginger oil are key selling points.

Growing Organic Market : Global organic food sales are expected to grow annually by 8%, reflecting the broader demand for natural, eco-friendly products.

: Global organic food sales are expected to grow annually by 8%, reflecting the broader demand for natural, eco-friendly products. Investment Opportunities: Manufacturers who focus on sustainability in sourcing ginger oil can align with environmental goals while capitalizing on long-term profit potential.

Regulatory Approval Enhances Adoption and Market Growth

The United States Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recognition of ginger oil as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) has played a pivotal role in accelerating its adoption, particularly in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors.

GRAS Certification : GRAS approval enhances product credibility, ensuring ginger oil meets strict safety standards.

: GRAS approval enhances product credibility, ensuring ginger oil meets strict safety standards. Global Acceptance : This designation boosts confidence in ginger oil products, particularly in key international markets like APAC and Latin America, where U.S.-certified products are highly trusted.

: This designation boosts confidence in ginger oil products, particularly in key international markets like APAC and Latin America, where U.S.-certified products are highly trusted. Market Accessibility: GRAS recognition facilitates market entry for manufacturers, promoting product accessibility and fostering financial growth in the global health and wellness sectors.



Access the Full Report Market Trends and Projections Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ginger-oil-market

Country-wise Insights

The section below helps key companies and manufacturers to have a brief view of investment opportunities in different markets.

Countries CAGR (2024 to 2034) United States 6.4% China 6.6% India 5.6%

How is the Ginger Oil market developing in North America?

The ginger oil market in North America is rapidly expanding due to its growing popularity among consumers. This essential oil has been used for centuries in the form of traditional medicines and home remedies, but it has recently gained traction as a natural health product. As more people are looking for natural alternatives to conventional medications, the demand for ginger oil is at an all-time high.

Due to its many benefits, such as its anti-inflammatory properties and ability to combat nausea, ginger oil is increasingly being used by the food and beverage industry as an ingredient in various products like smoothies, teas, and other beverages. Consumers are also attracted to ginger oil's distinct aroma and flavor which adds a unique layer of complexity when added to recipes.

How is the market for Ginger Oil in Europe developing?

The market for ginger oil in Europe is an emerging one, with great potential to become a key source of revenue for businesses. Ginger oil is extracted from the root of the ginger plant and has many purported benefits, such as providing relief from nausea, reducing inflammation, and improving digestion. As awareness of its uses grows among European consumers, demand for this product has steadily risen over recent years.

In terms of production, countries like France and Spain are leading the way in tapping into this lucrative market. They have been able to take advantage of their expertise in distilling essential oils to create high-quality ginger oil products that are widely available across Europe. Additionally, other countries such as Germany and Poland have also made significant strides in developing their own local markets for ginger oil due to increased consumer interest.

How is the market for Ginger Oil expanding in Asia Pacific?

Ginger oil is a popular product in the Asia Pacific region due to its many uses. It has been used in traditional medicine and cuisine for centuries, and its recent popularity as an ingredient in health and beauty products has seen a dramatic rise in demand for ginger oil.

The market for ginger oil is expanding rapidly, as it has become more widely used by consumers across the Asia Pacific region. Its use in food, cosmetics, and alternative medicines has all grown significantly over the past few years. This growth is being further propelled by emerging markets such as India and China where there is a large population interested in natural remedies such as ginger oil. Additionally, the trend towards using organic ingredients has made ginger oil even more attractive to consumers looking for natural solutions.

Competitive Landscape

The ginger oil market is experiencing notable mergers, innovative product launches, and a strong brand presence. Key players are enhancing their portfolios to cater to growing consumer demand for natural and functional ingredients, positioning themselves competitively in the global market.

Prominent Companies

AOS Products Private Limited

Synthite

Manohar Botanical Extracts PVT. LTD.

Mother Herbs Pvt. Ltd.

The Lebermuth Company

S.N.N Natural Products

Kama Ayurveda

Herbal Bio Solutions

Aravali Essential Oils and Fragrances

GR Herbals

Segmentation

By Method of Extraction:

Solvent extraction and steam distillation are two major methods of ginger oil extraction.

By Application:

Ginger oil finds its application in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others.

By Region

Information about the leading countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa is given.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

