YXT.com Implements Enterprise-Wide Learning Solution for Fortune 500 Infrastructure Leader, Advancing Digital Transformation

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YXT.com Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YXT) (“YXT.com” or the “Company”), a leader and disruptor of the digital corporate learning industry in China, today announced its growing enterprise market penetration with the successful completion of a major talent development transformation for a Fortune 500 global infrastructure company. This implementation marks YXT's continued expansion in the high-growth enterprise digital learning market.

The five-month implementation showcases YXT's systematic approach to enterprise digital transformation. The Company deployed its proprietary technology platform across three major business lines, and delivered 274 targeted courses and developing 49 certified internal trainers. This efficient execution reflects YXT's capability to rapidly implement large-scale solutions while achieving significant cost efficiencies through digital transformation.

"The enterprise digital learning market presents a significant growth opportunity as global companies accelerate their digital transformation," said Mr. Xiaoyan Lu, Director, Founder, and Chairman of the Board of YXT.com. "Our successful implementation validates our SaaS model's ability to deliver comprehensive solutions for complex organizations. Our recent survey shows strong market momentum, with 75% of enterprises expanding their digital learning initiatives and 25% adopting AI-enhanced learning technologies."

At the core of this transformation is YXT's innovative "define-align-achieve" methodology integrated with its OMO (Online-Merge-Offline) platform. This approach first establishes clear competency models and career paths, then aligns these with business objectives through targeted learning programs, and finally ensures achievement through a blend of online and offline learning experiences that optimize employee participation and knowledge retention.

"This project represents an important milestone in our enterprise market strategy," added Mr. Xiaoyan Lu. "With enterprise digital learning budgets increasingly focused on content development and platform solutions, YXT is well-positioned to capture this growing market opportunity through our comprehensive service offering."

About YXT.com

As a technology company, YXT.com provides corporations with digital corporate learning solutions, including SaaS platforms, learning content, and other services. YXT.com is a leader and disruptor of the digital corporate learning industry in China. Established in 2011, YXT.com has supported Fortune 500 companies and other leading companies in China with their transformation and digitalization of learning and development, and has received recognition, respect and recurring business.

