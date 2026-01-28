YXT.com Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YXT.com Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YXT) (“YXT.com” or the “Company”), a provider of AI-enabled enterprise productivity solutions, today announced that it has received a written notification (the “Deficiency Letter”) from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated January 26, 2026, indicating that for the last 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price of the Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) was below the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). The Deficiency Letter has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s ADSs on Nasdaq.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until July 27, 2026 (the “Compliance Period”), to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs is at least US$1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by July 27, 2026, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, the Company may be eligible for additional time. To qualify, the Company must submit, no later than July 27, 2026, a transfer application to listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market. The Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period by effecting a reverse stock split if necessary. As part of its review process, Nasdaq will make a determination of whether it believes the Company will be able to cure this deficiency. Should Nasdaq conclude that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or should the Company determine not to submit a transfer application or make the required representation, Nasdaq will provide notice that its securities will be subject to delisting.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ADSs between now and July 27, 2026 and is considering its options in order to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement. The Deficiency Letter does not affect the Company’s business operations, its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements or contractual obligations.

About YXT.com

YXT.com (NASDAQ: YXT) is a technology company focusing on enterprise productivity solutions. With a mission to “Empower people and organization development through technology,” The Company strives to become the supreme provider in building and boosting enterprise productivity by combining over a decade of experience in tech-enabled talent learning and development and with AI-augmented task copilots and unleashing the power of knowledge and synergy. Since its inception, YXT.com has supported and received recognition from numerous Global and China Fortune 500 companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to”, or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contact

Investor Relations

YXT.com

E-mail: IR@radnova.com

Serena Huang

Octans Capital Group

E-mail: yxt.ir@octanscap.com

Tel: +86-10-6580-0653